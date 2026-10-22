Travis Kelce Shares Heartwarming News Before Seahawks Game

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce won the Walter Payton Man of the Year “Charity Challenge” last season, becoming the first player to ever win three times.

The fan-voted victory delivers a $35,000 donation to a charity of Kelce’s choice. The Chiefs announced on January 7, “Those funds will further add to Kelce’s already immense impact on Operation Breakthrough, which provides a safe, loving and educational environment for children in poverty throughout the Kansas City metro.

“Kelce has contributed nearly $2 million to the organization over the years through a combination of personal donations and various directed funds, spearheading the effort to build the ‘Ignition Lab”‘– a hands-on learning center – that has impacted 1,000 students since 2020.”

Before traveling to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, Kelce had a very special evening with Operation Breakthrough and received star-studded help for the event.

Travis Kelce Helped Judge Operation Breakthrough’s 7th Annual Celebrity Challenge

Operation Breakthrough shared photos from the incredible event on Instagram. Fellow Chiefs stars George Karlaftis, Drue Tranquill, and Justin Watson took part in the event. Multiple players from Sporting KC, the Kansas City Royals, and KC Current also chipped in.

Operation Breakthrough wrote in the caption, “The biggest win of the day couldn’t fit on a scoreboard. 🏆 With Travis Kelce helping judge the action, our 7th Annual Celebrity Challenge brought celebrity captains and their teams together to raise funds for Operation Breakthrough!

“From Minute to Win It games to the Chopped food challenge and Walk Up dance challenge, teams gave it their all to support a safe, loving place for our children to learn, grow and dream big.

“Thank you to Travis, our celebrity captains, judges, sponsors and participants for making every challenge count for our children and families! 💛.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Donated $26 Million to Several Charities Before Their Wedding Day

Kelce and Swift donated $26 million to 20 charities before tying the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Locations include After-School All-Stars in New York and Cleveland, MSK Kids (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center), Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone, Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, ASPCA, Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Answer The Call in New York, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

After receiving the gift, Parton made a special video for the 11-time Pro Bowler and his bride. “Taylor and Travis, it’s Dolly, and I was just told that you two were making a donation of $2 million to my Imagination Library,” Parton said. “I’m blown away and overjoyed with that gratitude.”

City Harvest thanked Kelce and Swift for their $1 million donation on Instagram and said the gift will “provide food for more than 2.4 million New Yorkers in need.”

City Harvest captioned the post, “It’s a love story that feeds good! 💚 Thank you to @taylorswift and @killatrav for supporting our work rescuing and delivering high-quality food for our New York City neighbors in need.”