Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Make $26 Million Announcement Before Wedding

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, will soon be husband and wife. Kelce and Swift plan to wed at Madison Square Garden on July 3, per multiple reports.

Two law enforcement officers told CBS News that the famous couple plans to host a rehearsal dinner Thursday night with what looks to be a massive wedding reception on Friday.

“The rehearsal dinner Thursday will be for around 100 people at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden,” CBS News reported. “The second, larger event can accommodate around 1,000 people, the sources said, with the space booked until 4 a.m.”

Wedding guests “will be treated to cocktails on the 6th floor concourse of Madison Square Garden at 4 p.m. (doors open at 3:30 p.m.), a ceremony on the arena floor scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and then a reception set to start at 6:30 p.m. that will go until 2 a.m. The event will feature musical talent and the couple is building a massive set inside the arena for the event.”

While Swift and Kelce prepare for what sounds like the wedding of the century, they also made staggering donations before their big day.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Donated $26 Million Before Their Wedding Day

A representative for Swift told Variety that the couple donated $26 million to 20 charities this week. Locations include After-School All-Stars in New York and Cleveland, MSK Kids (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center), Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone, Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, ASPCA, Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Answer The Call in New York, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

While it’s unclear how much each organization received, City Harvest thanked Kelce and Swift for their $1 million donation on Instagram and said the gift will “provide food for more than 2.4 million New Yorkers in need.”

City Harvest captioned the post, “It’s a love story that feeds good! 💚 Thank you to @taylorswift and @killatrav for supporting our work rescuing and delivering high-quality food for our New York City neighbors in need.”

Billionaire Taylor Swift Scrolls Through GoFundMe Pages ‘Like A Social Media App,’ Ruby Rose Says

Following the unprecedented success of her latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” Swift’s net worth ballooned to over $2 billion. While the 14-time Grammy winner famously made donations to charities and food banks in every city the “Eras Tour” stopped, she also makes plenty of sizable donations without any fanfare.

While defending Swift against criticism on Threads, model and actress Ruby Rose shared an incredible statement about Swift. Rose wrote, “lol. She used to scroll go fund me like a social media app. Clicking ‘reach their donation’ like the ‘like’ button. 😂”

It’s not yet known if Rose scored an invite to Swift and Kelce’s wedding.