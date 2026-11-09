Travis Kelce Shares Strong Words on Patrick Mahomes After Jets Game

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the New York Jets 35-12 in Week 9. For Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who held back tears following Kansas City’s second consecutive loss last week, he appeared elated after the win.

Kelce led with a team-high 72 receiving yards an scored a rushing touchdown, his 108th career score. The 37-year-old made NFL history, moving past Rob Gronkowski for third all-time most total touchdowns by a tight end.

When asked about the historic record, he deflected praise. “I’ve been very fortunate to be here in Kansas City with great play-calling like Andy Reid and great teammates that help me have that success,” he said. “I’m just a product of my environment.”

However, when it came to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who appeared to suffer a serious elbow injury on his throwing arm in the second quarter — Kelce didn’t hold back.

Travis Kelce Praised Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes for Being a ‘Fearless Leader’

Immediately after Mahomes exited the field wincing in pain, Chiefs Kingdom collectively held their breath. CBS’ TV cameras captured Kelce’s reaction, which didn’t inspire confidence that the three-time Super Bowl MVP could shake it off.

However, Mahomes did just that. After barely being able to stand up due to the pain in his elbow, he didn’t miss a snap.

“Just a fearless leader,” Kelce said of his QB1 after the game. “Doing everything he can to get back out there and lead us to victory, which he did. A lot of guys that got banged up today that fought through it, that’s the game of football. That’s why we love it, man. You just put your heart on your sleeve and go out and play with the guy next to you.”

This isn’t the first time Kelce has gushed over Mahomes’ strength amid adversity. “He’s a fearless warrior when it comes to the football thing,” Kelce said of Mahomes after he tore his ACL.

“He’s a warrior, man. I’m telling you,” Kelce said on the December 17 episode the “New Heights” podcast. “This guy’s played through everything, battled through everything, has been crowned champion because he’s battled through everything, and he’s gonna battle through this.

“It’s the only way this guy is wired, man. He’s a fearless, fearless warrior when it comes to this football thing, and he’s gonna make sure that he comes back stronger than ever.”

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Made NFL History Together

After defeating the Jets, Kelce and Mahomes broke the NFL record for the most passing/receiving yards by a quarterback and tight end (9,360). The record was previously held by Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates (9,352).

Next up, Mahomes and Kelce will look to keep that chemistry going as they head back out on the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 15.