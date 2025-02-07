Hi, Subscriber

Travis Kelce Stands Up for Taylor Swift With Strong Comment

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is standing up for his girlfriend Taylor Swift in an adorable way.

There’s something extra romantic about a guy who stands up for the women in his life, whether they’re his mom, sister, girlfriend or wife. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stood up for his girlfriend Taylor Swift this week in an adorable and very strong way, and it’s worth swooning over.

Kelce fielded questions about his relationship with Swift during the Super Bowl media day on Wednesday, February 5. One of his answers was telling.

Travis Kelce is Swoon-Worthy Over Taylor Swift Comment

During media day, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked if he had “any Kanye on [his] hype playlist” despite being with Swift. As the story goes, Kanye West famously interrupted Swift during her 2009 acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, and there’s been drama ever since, so the two are at odds.

Responding to whether he rocks out to West, Kelce did what any good boyfriend would do in that situation. He flatly said, “No.”

So, there you go. Kelce doesn’t listen to West when he’s getting ready to take on an opponent. We’re guessing his playlists consists of some Swift songs, but he wasn’t asked that question.

Swift’s latest release, “The Tortured Poets Department,” scored her six Grammy nominations at the 2025 ceremony, but she came home empty handed. She was all smiles at the event, though, and that makes sense, because she already has 14 Grammys to her name. She also managed to avoid running into West at the show, so that’s a good thing.

Kansas City Chiefs Prepping for Super Bowl LIX

The media frenzy started early for Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, who have been in New Orleans all week getting ready for the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. They’re trying to do something that’s never been done before: win a third consecutive Super Bowl and have a three-peat.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked about his goals for the big game, stating, “I’m trying to be the greatest Patrick Mahomes that I can be. That’s obviously a goal of anyone’s – to be the greatest at their profession – but in order to do that, you have to be the greatest that you can be every single day.”

Mahomes added, “Whenever I’m done with football, if I leave everything out there – the way that I feel like I have so far – as far as effort and mentality, I’ll be happy with the results.”

Kelce, of course, has fielded questions about retirement during the media events. He hasn’t given a specific answer, one way or another, about whether he’s ready to throw in the towel, but he did have some interesting comments during Monday’s media day.

“I feel like I have a lot of good football in me, but we’ll see what happens,” Kelce said to reporters about perhaps retiring. “I have a lot of other opportunities in my life.”

Those who follow and listen to Swift, of course, may wonder if some of those other “opportunities” could have something to do with Swift. One thing’s for sure: She’s planning to be at the game on Sunday.

