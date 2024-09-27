Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Gets Honest About Lack of Targets Ahead of Week 4

Travis Kelce has been the topic of conversation around the Kansas City Chiefs’ community ahead of Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.

The future Hall of Fame tight end has been held to just 8 catches and 69 receiving yards through three games, with 12 targets and 1 rushing attempt. That puts Kelce on pace for a lowly 391 receiving yards in 2024.

Needless to say, a campaign like that would be the worst of his career by far — not including his rookie year in which he only appeared in one game.

“Yea, I think I’m fortunate I’ve had the success in the past,” Kelce told reporters candidly when asked about his lack of involvement on September 27. “I realize that the ball can’t always go to one person. It can’t always get in my hands. But at the same time, I got all the trust in 1-5 [Patrick Mahomes] to make the right decision and he’s been making great decisions [so far].”

Kelce also reassured fans that he’s still just as committed to playing football as he’s always been.

“We’re always constantly working to get better here,” the superstar tight end acknowledged earlier in the press conference. “That’s always been my focus.”

“I think this year, [the] stats may say something different but at the same time, you’ll still see the same person inside this building,” Kelce went on. “That’s all I really care about. I’m my own worst critic. Everything outside of this building is just noise, [respectfully] guys.”

With the spectacular play of wide receiver Rashee Rice gaining more and more attention, it’ll be interesting to see if opposing defenses start to focus more on the second-year playmaker rather than Kelce in the coming weeks.

Travis Kelce Calls Rashee Rice Breakout ‘Favorite Part’ of Chiefs’ 2024 Season So Far

Don’t ever label Kelce a bad teammate. When asked about his favorite part of the 2024 season so far, his answer went straight to Rice.

“I love the way Rashee has been playing, man,” Kelce said. “He’s fun to play with and he’s one of my favorite guys in the building.”

Similarly, the veteran tight end also highlighted the performance of his understudy and potential successor, Noah Gray.

“We’ve put more trust in Noah Gray to go out there and do the things that he can do,” Kelce continued. “He’s just such a well-rounded player. Happy to see him get out there and have the success he’s been having.”

So, just to summarize that. When asked about his favorite aspect of this Chiefs team in 2024, Kelce’s immediate response praised the player most responsible for his lack of targets and the player that could eventually take over his job when he retires. That’s leadership.

Physically, Travis Kelce Is Still ‘Ready to Rock, Baby’

When you look at Kelce’s decline in production, the easy conclusion to draw is that his age is finally catching up to him. To Kelce himself, there are zero physical limitations heading into Week 4.

“I’m ready to rock, baby,” the Chiefs tight end voiced on Friday in typical Kelce fashion.

“I think there is a bit of understanding of — we’re going to have to keep working and we’re not where we want to be,” Kelce said of the offense overall. “And knowing that, we have the entire year to get there.”

“Obviously, we want to be the best we can right now. We want to win every single ball game we can,” the NFL legend expressed. “But at the same time, there’s a sense of urgency throughout the week to get things right for the opponent that we’re playing and then on top of that, when we’re watching the games and reviewing, we’re just nonstop trying to critique ourselves to get better.”

Kelce and the Chiefs are set to do battle with the division rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. And with star safety Derwin James suspended, there could be more room than usual for Kelce to get loose facing a team that he’s already had a ton of big moments against in the past.