Travis Kelce Finally Confirms His & Taylor Swift’s Dog’s Name After Months of Secrecy

Travis Kelce is finally introducing fans to another member of his family with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed new details about the couple’s Samoyed, Wendy, during the September 2 season premiere of “New Heights.” The update came one day after Kelce debuted the dog in his new Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2026 campaign.

Kelce, 36, told his brother and co-host Jason Kelce that he and Swift have actually had Wendy for quite some time, despite keeping the dog largely out of the public eye.

“Little ’ol Wendy’s a little over a year old now,” Kelce said. “We’ve had her for quite a while. Trying to keep it under wraps.”

Travis Kelce Reveals Wendy’s Name After Months of Speculation

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Jason was actually the first to reveal the dog’s name during the podcast.

“I didn’t know that Wendy was out of the bag,” Jason said.

Kelce then joked about Wendy’s new modeling career after her appearance in the Tommy Hilfiger campaign.

“She is officially a picture dog,” Kelce said. “We gotta get the line in her size. Unfortunately, she’s just got her fur on. We gotta work with Tommy on getting her some good clothes.”

The Chiefs star also revealed that he talked to Swift before bringing Wendy onto the set.

Kelce said he decided to “talk it over with Tay” when the idea came up, but Swift was “all for it.”

“It’s kind of crazy how perfect she looks in the Tommy Hilfiger world,” Kelce said. “She matches the brand and the shoot and it was pretty easy to get her to jump on the couch and have some fun with us. But yeah, Wendy’s a model. She’s a model dog.”

Taylor Swift’s New Husband Says Wendy ‘Lights Up My Day’

Kelce previously opened up about Wendy’s appearance in the Tommy Hilfiger campaign, which was photographed in April.

When Vogue asked him about including the Samoyed in the shoot, Kelce made his feelings about the dog clear.

“Are you kidding me?” he said. “She lights up my day.”

The Tommy Hilfiger creative team had been looking for a dog to appear in the campaign, giving Kelce a chance to suggest Wendy.

“We figured, why not her? She crushed it, and actually really fit into that Tommy aesthetic, too,” Kelce said. “Those are some of my favorite shots.”

The appearance marked Wendy’s most public introduction yet after months of speculation about whether Kelce and Swift had added a dog to their family.

The Samoyed was first spotted getting out of one of Swift’s vehicles in March. Kelce was then photographed traveling with a similar-looking dog shortly after his July 3 wedding to Swift.

Wendy brings Kelce and Swift’s household to four pets.

The dog joins Swift’s longtime cats Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

Kelce’s comments about Wendy came during the first “New Heights” episode since he and Swift married at Madison Square Garden in July.

The tight end also reflected on the wedding during the season premiere, calling it “a night out we’ll never forget.”