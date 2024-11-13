Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Enjoy Surprising Activity Together

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are almost always in the spotlight, and they seem to enjoy it, judging by how much Kelce’s attended Swift’s concerts and Swift has gone to his Chiefs games, attracting attention. But, the two enjoy a surprising activity together for such seeming extroverts.

An insider tells Page Six in a new report that the two are having some precious “alone time together” before their schedules fill up, and they actually “sometimes” prefer it to being in the spotlight.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘Make the Most’ of Their Alone Time: Report

In the November 11 report, a source tells Page Six that Kelce and Swift “don’t always get a lot of alone time together, so when they do, they make sure and make the most of it when they can.”

What’s perhaps surprising is that the couple, according to the insider, sometimes prefer at-home activities more than going out, noting, “sometimes Taylor and Travis actually love staying in more than they enjoy going out.”

“Taylor and Travis are enjoying some down time for the next couple of days before they both have to get back to their busy schedules,” the source added.

Things will certainly get busy for the two soon. Swift is going to Canada to wrap up her Eras Tour, which has its final date in Vancouver on December 8. Kelce and the Chiefs will go to New York to go up against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The insider notes that “with Taylor heading to Toronto for her shows later this week, Travis and her will be apart for a little bit,” adding that, “they’re just focusing on spending quality time together at this point.”

“Despite their fame, Taylor and Travis are very chill and spend their downtime like a lot of typical couples,” the source added. “They enjoy going out and grabbing dinner, cuddling on the couch or just ordering delivery and watching movies.”

Between cuddling and ordering in, they almost sound like a normal couple.

Travis Kelce Recalls Being Blinded by Sunlight at AT&T Stadium

Kelce and his brother, Jason, posted a new episode of their New Heights podcast on Wednesday, and while they didn’t talk about Swift too much, they did talk about something pretty much everyone in the NFL is talking about right now: the Dallas Cowboys stadium’s blinding sunlight.

During the Cowboys’ game against the Eagles last Sunday, the glare from the sun blinded some players, and Kelce says he’s had that experience while playing at AT&T Stadium with the Chiefs.

“Jerry Jones is still at war with the sun,” Travis Kelce said. “I’m not going to lie, playing in that stadium, I … had that problem before.

He added that the “glare coming through the end zone in the afternoon” is “ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous,” and that it’s like the glass makes the glare spread more.

“It’s like the sun is bigger and brighter than it’s ever … been,” he added. “I mean, I get it, you try not to let those things be an excuse, but holy … man. I understand where [Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is] coming from here.”