Travis Kelce’s Latest Sighting Has Fans Convinced His & Taylor Swift’s Family Just Got Bigger

Newlywed Travis Kelce appears to have confirmed that he and Taylor Swift have added a new member to their growing family.

New photos show the Kansas City Chiefs tight end arriving in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend with an all-white, fluffy dog believed to belong to the couple. The sighting comes less than two weeks after Kelce and Swift married in a star-studded July 3 ceremony at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The appearance also follows weeks of fan speculation after a white dog appeared in leaked wedding décor photos and was reportedly spotted with Swift months earlier.

Travis Kelce Arrives in Florida With White Dog After Taylor Swift Wedding

According to DeuxMoi, Kelce flew into the newly renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport aboard Swift’s private jet on Sunday.

Photos showed the three-time Super Bowl champion carrying luggage while the white dog followed him down the aircraft stairs. Kelce later bent down to organize items inside his carry-on before leaving the airport.

The 36-year-old kept his travel outfit casual, wearing a red baseball cap, white long-sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants and Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Retro Low sneakers.

Swift, also 36, was not visible in the photographs, making it unclear whether she was traveling with her husband.

Although neither Kelce nor Swift has publicly introduced the dog or shared details about the pet, the latest images appear to confirm the couple has welcomed the animal into their family.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Sparked Dog Rumors Before Confirmation

Speculation first grew after the Daily Mail published leaked images from the couple’s wedding.

Fans noticed a portrait displayed among the reception décor that appeared to show Swift and Kelce holding a white dog. The image quickly circulated online, prompting fans to wonder whether the newlyweds had quietly adopted a pet.

Some also pointed out that a similar white dog had reportedly been seen jumping out of Swift’s vehicle several months earlier.

Neither Swift nor Kelce addressed the speculation publicly, but the latest airport photos appear to support what fans had been piecing together.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Reportedly Enjoyed Private Montana Honeymoon

The Florida sighting came shortly after the couple reportedly returned from a private mini-honeymoon in Montana.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Swift and Kelce spent several days at the exclusive Yellowstone Club following their wedding before traveling to California.

A source told the outlet the newlyweds spent “a few days relaxing” together before attending the July 10 wedding of Kelce’s former Chiefs teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk.

Reports also stated that when the couple arrived in Burbank after their Montana getaway, several large black umbrellas were used to shield them from photographers.

The Yellowstone Club has long been known as a favorite destination for celebrities seeking privacy, and Swift and Kelce have reportedly visited the resort before.