Fan Shares Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Encounter—And If It’s ‘True Love’

It’s no secret that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are a hot item, even nearly two years after they started dating. The two have spend much of their offseason together on vacation and just living life the most normal way possible for two superstars.

Kelce and Swift officially started dating during the summer of 2023 but kept it secret for a while, because they didn’t want to go public unless they knew it was for real. Well, it was the real deal, and Swift and Kelce went public on Sept. 24, 2023, when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game.

The couple had a special date night in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this week, and one big fan of Swift, Pamela Goodman, ended up surprisingly being right by them. Now, she’s opening up about the experience and if what she saw looked real or fake.

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Are a Real Couple?

Speaking exclusively with Page Six, Goodman said that she and her friend had dinner at Buccan restaurant on Wednesday, June 4, and noticed that Swift and Kelce were somehow sitting right by them. She totally freaked out, of course.

“I vaguely felt someone come in – just out of my peripheral vision, I didn’t even look,” she told the outlet. “I didn’t want to stare, but then I casually took time and looked over there.” Then, she realized it was Swift and Kelce and says she thought to herself, “Oh my God, I can’t believe this.”

She asked Buccan‘s owner and manager for permission to go up to them, and she got the blessing. She said that Swift’s bodyguard was also seated close by. Goodman descried the couple as “incredible gorgeous” and seeming to have lots of fun together with “playful kisses.”

The 69-year-old approached them and said, “‘Excuse me, I don’t mean to interrupt, but I’m probably one of your oldest and biggest Swifties in the planet’ and she laughed.'” She also congratulated Swift on getting her masters.

So, is this love for real? Goodman says that after seeing the two together, she truly believes Swift and Kelce are in love.

“Trust me, this is true love. This is not fake. They’re real. They’re adorable,” she said. “They’re friendly and they’re just everything that those of us who are Swifties really believe they are. I saw it up close and personal.”

Taylor Swift Has Her Masters Back

The encounter came days after Swift, 35, announced with an Instagram message that she has officially bought back her music catalog, so she now has full control over her first six albums.

“Hi. I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow,” Swift posted on her site in the form of a handwritten note.

“A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell you this news,” she added. “All the times I was thiiiiiiiiiiiiis close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through.”