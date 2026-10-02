Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Get Great News Before Chiefs-Raiders Game

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. With both teams entering the matchup 3-0, a perfect season is on the line during the AFC West showdown.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce looks to add to what’s already a fantastic season. With his 37th birthday just days away, Kelce continues to prove age is just a number, tallying 14 receptions for 231 yards and two touchdowns thus far.

Kelce, who tied the knot with Taylor Swift this summer, is also winning off the field. Not only is he a happily married man, but he and Swift received great news regarding his latest real estate purchase.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Received Approval to Build a Privacy Fence Around Their New $5.35 Million Home

While Swift owns multiple homes between Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, and Rhode Island, Kelce recently added to his real estate portfolio, purchasing a $5.35 million lakeside estate in Bratenahl, not far from his hometown of Cleveland.

He bought the eight-bedroom home on the southern shore of Lake Erie in March, just a few months before his star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden. The main reason the famous couple tied the knot inside the iconic Manhattan arena was for the incredible privacy the venue offered.

The 14-time Grammy winner and Kelce celebrated their nuptials without any helicopters ruining their ceremony or paparazzi stealing photos of their big day.

To maintain privacy at their new Ohio mansion, the couple planned to put a fence around the property. However, neighbors worried it would block their lake views. They held a meeting to discuss concerns about deer, landscaping, and a shared sewer line, and paused any fence plans.

However, Bratenahl’s Architectural Review Board unanimously approved a privacy fence to go up “with conditions that it match the design and appearance of a fence on Ingall Brook Lane, that its gates match and that its height align with existing stone walls,” Cleveland.com reported.

“The proposal was revised after discussions with neighbors. Jacob Kutz of Tiny Construction said the original plan called for an eight-foot fence that extended farther toward the lake. The revised plan calls for a 6-foot fence and leaves a corridor open to preserve lake views.”

Taylor Swift’s New Song, ‘Cleveland!’ Is Inspired by Travis Kelce

Last week, Swift dropped new music for the first time since marrying Kelce, a four-song EP, “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.” Included in the mix, “Cleveland!” a beloved tribute to the 11-time Pro Bowler and his hometown. He even appears in the lyric video.

While numerous critics and fans slammed the pop song, Kelce and his family love it. “Cleveland is rocking right now!” Travis announced on his “New Heights” podcast on September 30. “Shout out to Tay Tay, for making that song just giving the city a little more life.”

Jason added, “Dude, that song is incredible. Kylie and I have been listening to it so much. There’s just something about it that makes you feel real good. It’s a great song.”