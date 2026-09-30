Surprise Taylor Swift Appearance Predicted Before Chiefs-Raiders Game

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his wife, Taylor Swift, both had a very successful weekends.

Kelce caught two passes for 59 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s 24-10 win over the Miami Dolphins on September 27. That same evening, on the opposite coast, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, attended the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, where she became the show’s most-awarded artist in history. The pop star won the first-ever Artist Director Honors and Video of the Year award for “The Fate of Ophelia.”

While Kelce couldn’t join the pop star at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for the awards ceremony, he supported Swift from afar.

Looking ahead to this weekend, Kelce and the Chiefs are back on the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders. While it’s unclear if Swift will make it to the game, she hasn’t attended a road matchup since the 2024 season, there’s a rumor she’ll appear on national TV the eve before kickoff.

Fans are Convinced Taylor Swift Will Make a Surprise Cameo on ‘SNL’ With Host Dakota Johnson

During the VMAs, Swift premiered the music video for her latest single, “Patient Zero,” starring Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell, and featuring a slew of NFL-related cameos.

Johnson attended the VMAs and presented Swift with the Artist Director Honors during the ceremony. Therefore, many fans believe Swift will return the favor when Johnson hosts “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

During the singer’s pre-taped sketch with Mariska Hargitay at the Emmys, the “SNL” logo was featured on the murder board. The 14-time Grammy winner previously made a surprise appearance on the late-night sketch comedy when Ice Spice was the musical guest in October 2023.

Johnson, who stars in the movie “Verity,” spoke about how she became a part of Swift’s music video in an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Greg James this week.

“Taylor and I are really good friends, and we talk a lot about everything, everything on the planet,” she said. “A lot of that is true crime, and she’s a genius person, and if you talk about world-building, I think the inside of her mind is this miraculous, intricate wonderland.”

“And so, she asked if I would do this, and of course, I’ll do anything with her; she’s the most fun.”

Travis Kelce Appears in the Lyric Video for Taylor Swift’s New Song, ‘Cleveland!’

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While Kelce does not make a cameo in “Patient Zero,” he is the main subject of another song from “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore” — “Cleveland!” Kelce appears in the lyric video, driving his car down the freeway with Swift in the passenger seat.

The 14-time Grammy winner sings, “He already took me to Cleveland/Now I’m wearing white/so hate all you like/This is the love of my life.”

This isn’t the first song she’s written about Kelce: “So High School” from “The Tortured Poets Department” and “Wood” from “The Life of a Showgirl” nod to the veteran tight end. And while some fans love the new song, many of the reviews were quite scathing.