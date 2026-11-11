Travis Kelce Says He’ll Ask Wife Taylor Swift for Help After Jason Makes Unexpected Request

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may be turning to his wife, Taylor Swift, for help with an upcoming “New Heights” event.

During the November 11 episode of “New Heights,” Kelce, 37, and his brother, Jason Kelce, discussed their recent tailgate in Philadelphia and what they could do differently at future events.

Jason, 39, praised the event, which took place ahead of Sunday’s Philadelphia Eagles game, calling it the “best tailgate we’ve done.”

The former Eagles center said adding a stage made a significant difference for fans watching the activities, which included sumo wrestling and hobby horsing.

However, he acknowledged that finding a suitable stage at future tailgates could be a challenge.

That’s when Jason suggested that his brother might know someone who could help.

“Do you know anyone who knows anything about stages?” Jason asked.

Travis laughed before responding, “Uh yeah, I actually do.”

“I’ll see what my wife can cook up,” the Chiefs star added.

Travis Kelce Offers Taylor Swift’s Help With Future ‘New Heights’ Events

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The conversation began when Jason explained why the stage had improved the Philadelphia event.

“What we’ve struggled with a little bit in [Kansas City] and doing it in Philly last year, is it’s hard to do some type of event when you can’t like, see what’s happening, right?” Jason said.

He recalled that fans had difficulty watching some of the activities at previous tailgates because there were no elevated viewing areas.

“Like we did belly bucking last year, but because there’s not bleachers or you’re not up on a stage, it’s hard for everybody to see it,” he explained.

“The stage made a huge impact.”

Jason said he wanted to recreate that setup as they considered bringing the “New Heights” Tailgate to Kansas City and other NFL cities.

“If we can recreate this in other areas, I do think the stage is really important,” he said. “The problem is most tailgates don’t have a stage. So I don’t know how we’re gonna do it … maybe build our own.”

After Travis offered Swift’s help, Jason joked about how the Grammy-winning singer might respond to their request.

“The companies I deal with are not gonna (expletive) around with you dumb (expletive),” Jason said, pretending to speak as Swift.

Taylor Swift Previously Made a Record-Setting ‘New Heights’ Appearance

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Swift, 36, is already familiar with her husband’s podcast.

In August 2025, she joined Travis and Jason for her first-ever podcast appearance, which became the show’s most-viewed episode.

During the conversation, Swift discussed buying back the rights to her music catalog, her relationship with Travis and her then-upcoming album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

The podcast recording also played a role in the couple’s engagement.

During an October 2025 appearance on “The Graham Norton Show,” Swift revealed that Travis had arranged his proposal while they were filming the episode at his Kansas City home.

“We filmed the podcast for about three or four hours … and meanwhile behind his house, he was having the whole back garden turned into this,” Swift explained as photos of the flower-filled proposal setting appeared on screen.

The couple famously married at Madison Square Garden on July 3 in front of 1000 of their closest friends and family.