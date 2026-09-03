Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s New Ohio Neighbors Break Silence on $5.3 Million Move

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s new neighbors are welcoming the couple to Ohio with a promise that includes another superstar who once called the area home.

Kelce and Swift have a new $5.3 million lakefront property in Bratenahl, an upscale village outside Cleveland. The 21,000-square-foot house puts the couple near the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end’s hometown roots and among neighbors accustomed to seeing high-profile residents.

An area source told Page Six that despite Swift and Kelce’s level of fame, the newly married couple should not expect locals to intrude on their private lives.

“They will have privacy,” the source said. “LeBron James lived here in his prime and nobody bothered. It’s the Cleveland charm.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s New Neighbors Promise ‘Privacy and Space’

Locals may plan to respect the couple’s privacy, but that hasn’t stopped some from hoping for a Swift sighting.

“Everybody would love their grandkids to spot her at Shoreby Club,” the source told Page Six, referring to a nearby yacht club.

The source said residents are also curious about how much time Swift and Kelce will actually spend at the property, given their other homes.

“People are excited, but they want to know if they will really spend time there,” the source said.

Bratenahl Mayor John Licastro also released a statement welcoming the couple while emphasizing the community’s approach to privacy.

“We take pride in being a welcoming community, where people can feel connected to their neighbors and also comfortable enjoying their private lives,” Licastro told Fox8. “Part of being a good neighbor is offering a warm welcome—and also giving people the privacy and space to simply be at home, no matter who lives next door.”

Licastro said his hope for Kelce and Swift was “the same as for any new neighbors.”

“That they feel welcome, enjoy our incredibly beautiful community, and find the peace and happiness we all want in the place we call home,” he said.

The area has previously attracted other high-profile residents. Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam live nearby, while Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson previously had a home in the Cleveland area.

Travis Kelce Closed on $5.3 Million Ohio Home Before Taylor Swift Wedding

The Wall Street Journal reported that Kelce closed on the Bratenahl property in March, four months before he and Swift exchanged vows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Real estate records show the home had been listed for $5.99 million before selling for $5.3 million.

The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom Tudor sits on approximately 3.5 acres along Lake Erie. According to the Zillow listing, amenities include a pool, home theater, game room, billiards room, bar, wine cellar, fitness area and sauna. A separate two-bedroom guest cottage that originally served as the property’s gatehouse also sits on the land.

The house, built in 1902, is known as “The Moyenage.” Its history includes a ballroom that served as a speakeasy during Prohibition before being converted into a game room and home theater.

David Ayers and Nick Zawitz of The Agency Cleveland represented both sides of the transaction. In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, the agents said, “We’re thrilled for the new owners and so excited for Cleveland.”

The location also provides Kelce and Swift with convenient access to Burke Lakefront Airport, which is about seven minutes away and is frequently used by private aircraft.