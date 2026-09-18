Travis Kelce Reveals the Taylor Swift Transformation That Still Surprises Him

Travis Kelce is still finding new reasons to be impressed by Taylor Swift three years into their relationship.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about his wife’s growing football knowledge during the September 18 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. The conversation started when guest Tom Cruise recalled something Swift had told him about her first date with Travis in 2023.

Cruise, who recently joined Swift in a private box at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs’ season opener, said her understanding of the sport has changed considerably since then.

“She was telling me about you all’s first date where you were talking about football,” Cruise said. “But also what she said, ‘What was it like, you two, like, playing against, like hitting each other?’”

Travis laughed as he remembered Swift’s early questions.

“Oh, that we were basically out there boxing each other on the field? Like, sweetie, what the heck?” he said.

These days, Travis said Swift is seeing the game much differently.

Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Now Knows ‘Everything’ About Football

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Swift has become a regular at Chiefs games since she and Travis began dating, and he said she has picked up much more than the basics along the way.

“Now she knows everything,” Travis said. “She sees the flags coming in. Like, ‘Oh, that might be a defensive hold.’ Like, ‘What’d you say, sweetie?’ She’s like, ‘That’s encroachment.’ I’m like, ‘You know what that is?’ She’s on it now. She got fully engulfed in it.”

Jason also remembered Swift taking a serious interest in the sport when he first spent time with her at a Buffalo Bills game.

“That’s one of the things that was so enjoyable meeting her at the Bills game and seeing how much Tay’s into football,” Jason said. “Asking questions, really trying to… and now it’s been a few years since that, so.”

“Oh, she’s in, so far,” Travis added.

Cruise got to experience that firsthand at Arrowhead Stadium. He said Swift was actually “schooling” him as the plays unfolded.

“It was awesome,” Cruise said.

Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Wants to Understand the ‘Tiny, Minute Details’

Travis said Swift’s interest in football reflects the same curiosity she brings to her own career.

“She’s similar to you in terms of, you just want to understand,” Travis told Cruise. “You want to know the knowledge. You want to know the tiny, minute details and you just want the knowledge to be able to understand.”

He explained that knowing the details can completely change how someone experiences a sport, show or other creative project.

“Once you understand it — and this is anything in life — once you understand the full gambit of everything that is a part of a show or a part of a team or a part of a sport, it makes it that much more fun to watch because you’re seeing it from a smaller lens and you’re so appreciative of the bigger outcome,” Travis said.

He compared that approach to Swift directing her own music videos and getting involved in every part of the finished product.

“From the story to the rhythm to the visual that you’re getting, she just gets engulfed in it and she loves it,” Travis said. “And you can tell she loves it just by the outcome.”

Travis and Swift tied the knot on July 3 in front of Cruise and 999 more of their closest friends after three years together.