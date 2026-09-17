Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Send Clear Warning to Anyone Getting Too Close to New $5.3 Million Ohio Mansion

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking additional steps to protect their privacy at their new $5.3 million Ohio mansion.

The newly married couple has installed a warning alarm around the Bratenahl property, according to Page Six. The system apparently activates when someone gets too close to the private estate, and one nearby resident has already experienced it firsthand.

“A neighbor approached the house and got a voice warning about not passing onto the property after getting too close to the house,” a neighbor told the publication.

Kelce purchased the massive lakefront property in March, several months before marrying Swift at Madison Square Garden in July. The home brings the Kansas City Chiefs tight end back close to where he grew up while giving the couple another secluded property to add to their growing real estate portfolio.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Add Security Measure at Private Ohio Estate

Kelce paid $5.35 million for the 21,000-square-foot mansion in Bratenahl, an upscale village located along Lake Erie and only a few miles from his childhood hometown of Cleveland Heights.

The property has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, along with a game room and theater.

Despite the additional warning system at the estate, Swift and Kelce’s arrival has not caused a major disruption in the surrounding community, according to Page Six.

Patricia Knight Gary, a veteran Realtor with Howard Hanna realty, told the outlet that Bratenahl’s secluded setting already offers residents a degree of privacy.

“The village is a relatively secluded lakefront [area]. Something may have been set up at that particular home, which is their private estate, but in terms of any additional fencing for the village, I’m not aware of that,” Knight Gary said.

The community also already has security measures in place beyond anything Swift and Kelce have established at their own property.

“It does have a small police force that gauge and patrol the village on a regular basis,” Knight Gary said. “And then even at the condos [down the street], there is 24-hour security, so I would anticipate that there might be some discussion in terms of increasing that.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Were Promised Privacy by Their New Neighbors

The new security details come after Heavy.com previously reported that residents were prepared to give Swift and Kelce space when they spend time in Bratenahl.

One area source said that the community has experience living alongside famous residents, pointing specifically to NBA superstar LeBron James.

“They will have privacy,” the source said. “LeBron James lived here in his prime and nobody bothered. It’s the Cleveland charm.”

While locals were excited about their famous new neighbors, the source said there was another question surrounding the couple’s arrival.

“People are excited, but they want to know if they will really spend time there,” the source said.

The Bratenahl estate gives Swift and Kelce another option rather than becoming their only home.

Page Six reported earlier in September that Kelce’s Leawood, Kansas, property currently serves as the couple’s primary residence, particularly while he continues playing for the Chiefs.

“Right now, Travis’ Leawood home [in Kansas] is his and Taylor’s primary residence and a big home base for them, especially while he’s still playing for the Chiefs,” a source told the outlet.

Swift’s existing real estate portfolio gives the couple additional options depending on their schedules. She owns properties in Nashville, Rhode Island and Beverly Hills, along with an apartment in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood.

“So they have plenty of options, depending on where they need to be,” the source said.