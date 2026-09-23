Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Rumor Turns Heads After New Song Announcement

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who turns 37 next month, racked up a total of 12 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown during the team’s 2-0 run.

One person not surprised by Kelce’s performance this season is Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who credited the veteran’s wife, Taylor Swift, for his hot start.

“Listen, Trav worked his tail off,” Reid said on KSHB 41 News. “He likes his surrounding cast that’s around him too, which sure helps as just an extra challenge there to make sure that you’re up there and competing and doing your part. He takes a lot of pride in that.”

“Ya know, everybody questioned with the wedding and all — would he be out of shape? and honeymooning the whole time,” Reid continued with a laugh. “But he works his rear end off. And I think Taylor, you know, you’re putting on four-hour shows, you’ve got to work hard too. I’m sure she kicks him in the butt a little bit there too.”

While Swift, 36, is no longer traveling the world with The Eras Tour, much like Kelce, she’s kept working hard after they tied the knot at Madison Square Garden this summer.

After dropping Easter egg clues during her surprise pre-taped Emmys appearance two weeks ago, she announced her first new single since getting married, “Patient Zero,” will drop on September 25.

Taylor Swift was Called ‘Patient Zero’ Amid Her Romance With Chiefs Star Travis Kelce

Swifties immediately went into detective mode following Swift’s announcement. Numerous fans pointed toward former Los Angeles Times staffer Amy Kaufman’s column in January 2024, roughly four months after Kelce and Swift went public with their relationship.

Kaufman dissected the famous couple and why their romance captivated the world. “I found myself attempting to describe what I felt was particularly affecting about their relationship: She was finally with a guy who seemed to appreciate her,” Kaufman wrote.

“He was famous enough that he didn’t seem intimidated by her superstardom. And they were just so pretty and happy and sweet together… Even if we voyeurs are not kissing Taylor or Travis ourselves, our bodies can still experience the same chemical reactions just from watching them.”

Kauffman describes what’s called “emotional contagion” — “the reason why we tear up when our friends cry or get hungry when those around us are eating. Taylor Swift is patient zero for emotional contagion.”

Amy Kaufman Can’t Confirm or Deny If Her Column About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Inspired ‘Patient Zero’

Amid the feverish attention, Kaufman reacted to the rumors on Tuesday. She texted the LA Times of her column, “ I hope she read it , but if it inspired her song, that’s news to me.”

Based on the new photos shared on Swift’s website, where she’s selling three collector’s edition CDs of “Patient Zero,” the song falls into “The Life of a Showgirl” era, which was heavily inspired by Kelce.

However, fans will ultimately have to wait for the song to drop to know if any swirling theory is correct.