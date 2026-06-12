Travis Kelce Barely Makes It to Taylor Swift’s Historic Hall of Fame Night After Mandatory Minicamp

Travis Kelce had little time to spare before making one of the biggest nights of Taylor Swift’s career.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end wrapped up the team’s mandatory minicamp on June 11 before traveling to New York City to support his fiancée as she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Kelce arrived at the Marriott Marquis Hotel just in time to join family members for the historic event.

Swift became the youngest woman ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, marking another milestone in a career that has already produced 14 Grammy Awards and some of the most successful songs of the modern era.

Kelce’s appearance came after a busy week that kept him from several major moments with Swift.

Travis Kelce Leaves Chiefs Minicamp Before Taylor Swift’s Historic Honor

Kelce was required to attend the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp from June 9 through June 11.

The three-day program overlapped with several major events in Swift’s schedule, including the premiere of “Toy Story 5” in Los Angeles and Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

While Swift attended the Knicks game with friends and family, Kelce remained in Kansas City to fulfill his obligations with the Chiefs.

The team even highlighted the veteran tight end’s participation in camp on social media.

“87 at work,” the Chiefs wrote alongside a video showing Kelce catching passes during practice.

After minicamp concluded Thursday, Kelce traveled to New York and arrived in time for the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony. He was seated alongside Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, and his own mother, Donna Kelce, as the singer accepted the honor.

The appearance came just two days after Kelce was unable to attend the “Toy Story 5” premiere, where Swift walked the red carpet and surprised attendees with a performance of her new song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” from the film’s soundtrack.

Taylor Swift Makes History at Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony

Swift joined an accomplished class of inductees that included Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette, Walter Afanasieff, Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, and KISS members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

According to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Swift became the youngest woman ever inducted.

Director Steven Spielberg introduced Swift during the ceremony.

During a 21-minute speech, Swift reflected on her family’s decision to leave Pennsylvania and move to Nashville when she was a teenager pursuing a songwriting career, according to the BBC.

“It couldn’t have been easy for my parents and my brother to just pick up and move our entire family,” Swift said.

“Even though words are supposed to kind of be my thing, I will never be able to express my gratitude to you guys for doing that for me. You’re the reason I’m here tonight.”

Swift also credited songwriting as the one aspect of her career that came naturally.

“When I say that songwriting was the easiest part for me, I think what I mean is that it was instinctual,” she said.

“No-one taught me how to do it. I had to be taught how to entertain a crowd, and learn choreography, and be less annoying and navigate the industry and fiercely protect my own sanity through difficult lessons and massive amounts of trial and error and chaos and calamity.

“But songwriting for me was pretty much the only thing I naturally did.”

Earlier in the week, Kelce showed support from afar by liking several social media posts featuring Swift at Madison Square Garden after the Knicks’ comeback victory.

The Chiefs star is now expected to head to Los Angeles, where he and brother Jason Kelce will record a live episode of the “New Heights” podcast at the historic Orpheum Theatre on June 15.