Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Steal the Show at Patrick Mahomes’ Party

The Kansas City Chiefs are riding high after their 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 1.

Cheering Kansas City on during the Monday Night Football showdown, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, attending the first game since their star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden this summer.

Swift, 36, watched the matchup with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, Tom Cruise, and comedian Jarrod Carmichael. Cruise also appeared as the featured guest on Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, where they gushed over the pop star’s ball knowledge.

While Swift knew nothing of football before she started dating Kelce, “Now she knows everything,” Kelce said. “She sees the flags coming in. Like, ‘Oh, that might be a defensive hold.’ Like, ‘What’d you say, sweetie?’ She’s like, ‘That’s encroachment.’ I’m like, ‘You know what that is?’ She’s on it now. She got fully engulfed in it.”

Swift is also fully engulfed in Kelce’s life in Kansas City during NFL season. Two days before the Chiefs host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, the famous couple caused a stir at 1587 Prime.

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Attended Patrick Mahomes’ Birthday Party

While Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes officially turned 31 on September 17, the three-time Super Bowl MVP and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, didn’t celebrate until Friday, September 18.

Mahomes hosted his party at 1587 Prime, the steakhouse he co-owns with Kelce. A video of Swift and the 11-time Pro Bowler leaving the private event immediately went viral the next day. Swift looked gorgeous in a strapless black gown while Kelce wore a matching button-down and shorts.

One fan gushed on X, “TAYLOR’S ELEGANCE LIKE OMG THAT’S MY FIRST LADYYYYY.” Another person posted, “They look so happy..” One woman added, “the security guard wagging his finger at the phone is the realest part of this whole video. like sir we are all just trying to see the dress.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Also Attended The Chiefs QB’s Birthday Party Last Year

Mahomes hosted his party at 1587 Prime last year, as well. Country star Kane Brown shared highlights from the bash, posting a photo with his wife, Katelyn, Mahomes, Brittany, Kelce, and Swift.

The Chiefs, however, are in a much better place than they were during Mahomes’ party last year. Mahomes celebrated his birthday after Kansas City started the 2025 NFL season 0-2. Now, Mahomes and Co. look to go 2-0 when they take on the Colts on Sunday Night Football.