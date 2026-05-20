Travis Kelce Drops New Taylor Swift Hint While Fueling Wedding Date Rumors

Travis Kelce may have subtly added more fuel to ongoing speculation surrounding his upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift.

During the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Kelce appeared to reference both his relationship with Swift and rumors surrounding the couple’s reported summer wedding plans.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his co-host and brother, Jason Kelce, were discussing plans for the 2026 New Heights Beer Bowl, an annual event tied to the “New Heights” podcast and the Eagles Autism Foundation.

While talking about the possibility of livestreaming the tournament, producer Brandon Borders joked that the podcast is “all about manifesting.”

“Speak it into existence,” Jason responded.

Travis quickly chimed in with a laugh, saying, “Boy, do I know about that.”

Borders took it even further by saying, “This is even more preposterous, if we can pull it off.”

Fans immediately connected the comment to the now-famous moment when Kelce first publicly referenced Swift on the podcast in 2023.

Taylor Swift Previously Credited ‘New Heights’ for Their Relationship

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Swift herself later joked that the podcast helped launch their relationship.

During her first appearance on “New Heights,” Swift reflected on Kelce attempting to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number attached during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City.

“This podcast got me a boyfriend ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago,” Swift joked during the episode.

Kelce previously admitted he was disappointed after failing to meet Swift backstage at the concert.

Swift playfully teased him about the situation during the podcast appearance.

“This dude didn’t get a meet and greet and he’s making it everyone’s problem,” she said.

According to Swift, Kelce believed his connections at the stadium would help him gain access backstage.

“You realize he didn’t even reach out to our management,” Swift said.

“He came with Pat [Mahomes] and he thought that because he knows the elevator lady, that he could talk to her about just getting down to my dressing room.”

Swift later compared Kelce’s approach to a classic romantic comedy moment.

“He was standing outside of my window with a boombox saying, ‘I want to date you! Do you want to go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet!’”

The couple officially began dating in September 2023 before announcing their engagement on Instagram in August 2025.

Travis Kelce’s Beer Bowl Comments Spark Wedding Speculation

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Elsewhere during the latest “New Heights” episode, Kelce repeatedly mentioned that he would not attend this year’s New Heights Beer Bowl event.

The tournament is scheduled for June 26, 2026, in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

Kelce’s absence immediately sparked speculation among fans because the event falls just days before the couple’s rumored July 3 wedding date.

Kelce also missed the 2024 Beer Bowl while traveling in Europe with Swift during her Eras Tour.

Recent reports have continued fueling wedding speculation surrounding the couple.

According to TMZ, Swift has reportedly been personally calling friends to invite them to the wedding while asking guests to keep their summer schedules flexible.

The outlet also reported that Swift and her team are working to keep details private ahead of the ceremony.

Last month, Page Six reported that save-the-dates had already been sent for the wedding, which is reportedly expected to take place in New York City.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed wedding details.