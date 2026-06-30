3 Telling Words on Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s Wedding Invitation: Report

The excitement around Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding day started building ever since they announced their engagement in August 2024.

Nearly a year after Kelce and Swift shared in a joint Instagram post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” all signs point toward the famous couple’s wedding reception taking place at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

The 11-time Pro Bowler and Swift are rumored to have a more private ceremony at a different location one day before what appears to be a massive party for 1,000 guests. Page Six posted multiple photos of vendors dropping off large items at MSG on June 29.

Forklifts helped maneuver massive trunks and a huge black box labeled “40-inch mirror ball.” While many vendors managed to keep their business names concealed, “dozens of spotlights, chairs, and more” were loaded into MSG, the outlet reported.

Nothing is booked at the famous midtown arena until Bon Jovi’s concert on July 7.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Invites Ask Guests to Be Ready ‘In the Evening’

To prevent details from being leaked, Swift and Kelce sent wedding guests text updates about the time and location, per TMZ. “They’ve simply been instructed to be in New York on Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3… and the wedding invitation specifically mentions ‘in the evening’ on July 3.”

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife, Claire Kittle, confirmed that the location has not been shared with guests. “We don’t know,” Claire told Entertainment Tonight when asked about MSG being the wedding venue on June 23. Kittle added, “I actually asked Travis last night, and he laughed at me.”

Of course, even if the Kittles knew the location, they would never reveal the news to the public. “I’m half expecting there to just be a jumbo jet on a runway,” Kittle joked, “And they put us on a plane somewhere. I don’t have expectations. I know it’s going to be amazing.”

As for the official invitations, which TMZ reported went out in April, “every invitation is individually watermarked with the guest’s first and last name repeated throughout the invite, a security measure designed to identify anyone who leaks it online.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hired a Celebrity Wedding Planner for the Big Day

While MSG may seem like an odd location choice for a romantic wedding, with security and paparazzi being major concerns, the massive multipurpose indoor venue gives Swift and Kelce ultimate privacy.

There are no windows at MSG and several private entrances. Transforming MSG into a wedding venue fit for the biggest pop star in the world is no little job, but the couple reportedly hired Mark Seed as their planner.

DeuxMoi reported, “It’s allegedly Mark Seed who will transform MSG(? 😉) for the big day. Mark also designed Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s wedding. Now, he’s crafting the magic for Taylor and Travis!… He also did Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding.”

Seed is a famous but incredibly private wedding planner. Boston Magazine wrote ahead of Lawrence’s wedding to Cooke Maroney in 2019, “Los Angeles and New York City-based event planner Mark Seed is at the helm of the festivities, and he has plenty of experience throwing celebrations for Hollywood’s biggest stars. His clients are so high-profile, in fact, that his website features no portfolio of past work ‘in order to protect client privacy.’ Intriguing, no?”