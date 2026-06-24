City Official Confirms Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding News: Report

Before Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, walk down the aisle, the Kansas City Chiefs star hosts his six annual Tight End University, a summit a he co-founded with Greg Olsen and George Kittle.

Swift once again joined Kelce in Nashville for the summit in Nashville, and like last last year, jumped on stage for a surprise performance during the “Tight Ends & Friends” charity concert. The pop star performed Kittle’s favorite song, “Love Story,” alongside country star Lainey Wilson this year.

Kittle and his wife, Claire Kittle, confirmed they’re attending the famous couple’s upcoming wedding.

Kelce and Swift plan to wed at Madison Square Garden on July 3, per multiple reports. However, the San Fransisco 49ers star and his wife claimed he didn’t know the exact location of the nuptials.

“We don’t know,” Claire Kittle told Entertainment Tonight. Kittle added, “I actually asked Travis last night and he laughed at me. I’m half expecting there to just be a jumbo jet on a runway. And they put us on a plane somewhere. I don’t have expectations. I know it’s going to be amazing.”

One thing Kittle does know, “I’m wearing a blue suit, so that’s all I’ve got.”

While the Kittles convincingly kept Swift and Kelce’s wedding details under wraps, a new report from The New York Times appears to confirm the location and date.

Multiple City Permits Requested to Host ‘Wedding Festivities’ on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Big Day

The New York Times’ Emma G. Fitzsimmons, Maria Cramer, and Dana Rubenstein shared a report on June 24 of all “the powerful clues” surrounding Swift and Kelce’s nuptials. One source delivered the news without hesitation: “A city official who was briefed on the preparations, said it more bluntly: Madison Square Garden is planning to host the wedding festivities on July 3.”

Another undeniable clue, “A permit was filed with New York City to close the streets around Madison Square Garden from July 2 to midday July 4 for an event on July 3, according to three people who have knowledge of the matter.

“Several members of the Kansas City Chiefs have booked hotel rooms for dates around July 3 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square, according to a person told of the accommodations.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed he’s attending the wedding. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and general manager Brett Veach also likely scored invites. Patrick Mahomes, who attended Kelce’s bachelor party in San Diego over the weekend, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are also confirmed guests.

A Canopy Tent That Covers Up to 999 People Requested a Permit Outside MSG

While The 11-time Pro Bowler and Swift may say their vows at a more intimate location beforehand, the reception looks to be a massive blowout with up to 1,000 guests.

“Winick Productions, a prominent event planning company that has helped produce major red carpet events including at Madison Square Garden, filed an application with the city’s Street Activity Permit Office in early June,” the Times reported.

“The company requested authorization to set up a tent or canopy outside the arena for the event, which it said would include 500 to 999 attendees. It also said that trucks would need space to load and unload materials at the arena.”

While Winick Productions declined to comment, “Amtrak police officers, who patrol the station beneath the arena, have been told to expect a Swift wedding the weekend of July 4,” the Times added.

All signs point toward Swift and Kelce’s wedding reception taking place at MSG, where outside photos are not