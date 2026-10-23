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Taylor Swift Helps Travis Kelce Win New Honor Before Seahawks Game

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Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift
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Cheifs tight end Travis Kelce earns a new honor after marrying Taylor Swift.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s wedding to Taylor Swift was the biggest summer offseason event. Over 1,000 guests attended the nuptials at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Since becoming husband and wife, the pop star has attended every Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. Last week, she flew straight from Los Angeles following her performance at the Academy Museum Gala to watch the Chiefs defeat the Chargers.

Taylor Swift
GettyTaylor Swift cheers for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 18, 2026 at Arrowhead Stadium.

In a behind-the-scenes look at Swift’s new “Patient Zero” music video, fans saw the 11-time Pro Bowler with her on set, proudly supporting his wife with a big smile on his face.

Part of marrying Swift also meant becoming a father to her three cats, Scottish Folds Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, along with Ragdoll Benjamin Button. Now, that he’s officially their dad, Kelce received some unexpected praise.

Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Voted ‘Sexiest Cat Dad’

While People magazine’s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue doesn’t come out until November, the outlet shared the results of the Readers’ Choice Poll this week. Over hundreds of thousands of votes poured in for 14 categories, and Kelce nabbed the title of “Sexiest Cat Dad.”

“Kelce may have had to marry self professed ‘cat lady’ Taylor Swift to qualify for the title, but PEOPLE readers wasted no time crowning him an extremely sexy cat (step) dad,” the magazine announced. “Others hoping to follow in Dave Franco’s cat-obsessed footsteps included Dolph Lundgren, MGK and Paul Hollywood.”

One fan commented on X, “This is extra funny bc there’s literally no pics of him being a cat dad.” A Swiftie added, “Taylor should unironically brag in her insta stories. She made him a cat dad after all 😂.”

Taylor Swift, Mariska Hargitay
GettyMariska Hargitay and Taylor Swift and her cat, Olivia Benson, appear on screen during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Olivia Benson, the cat, recently made her national TV debut during Swift’s pre-taped Emmys sketch with Mariska Hargitay and the “Law & Order: SVU” cast. The video premiered while Swift was in Kansas City during the Chiefs’ 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 1.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Also Shared a Big Fluffy Dog Named Wendy

Kelce confirmed they got a dog in his Tommy Hilfiger Fall campaign debut in August. The couple shares a Samoyed named Wendy, who co-starred in the ad. She’s a little over 1 year old.

“It’s kind of crazy how perfect she looks in the Tommy Hilfiger world,” Kelce gushed on the September 2 episode of his “New Heights’ podcast. “She matches the brand and the shoot, and it was pretty easy to get her to jump on the couch and have some fun with us. But yeah, Wendy’s a model. She’s a model dog.”

The Chiefs star revealed that they’ve had Wendy for quite some time, and the Swift gave her nod of approval for Wendy to appear in the campaign. “She was all for it,” Kelce said of Swift.

Emily Bicks covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Bills, Seahawks and Chiefs. She's contributed to Heavy since 2019 and has interviewed some of the biggest stars in sports, including Jerry Rice, Shaquille O'Neal and Stefon Diggs. More about Emily Bicks

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Taylor Swift Helps Travis Kelce Win New Honor Before Seahawks Game

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