Travis Kelce Shares the Moment He Started to ‘Fall For’ Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce shared in a June 24 podcast how pop icon Taylor Swift “won” him over, revealing what made him fall for her.

Kelce made the comments on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast on June 24. “Travis Kelce Talks Dating Taylor Swift + Winning Back To Back Super Bowls,” the video is captioned.

“I think that’s why I really started to really fall for her, how genuine she is just around friends, family,” Kelce said on the podcast. “It can get crazy for somebody with that much, like, attention, and she keeps it so chill and so cool, and I can admire it for sure.”

Swift’s desire to support his football career is what really won him over, Kelce said.

“The first game she came to against the Bears, I was like, ‘I can probably set you up with everything,’ and she just walked right through the front door,” he said.

“There’s no like going down, talking to security,” he added. “She was like, ‘I just want to be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.'”

Continued Kelce, “I was just like, ‘She got points for that.’ She’s in the madness. She wants to be a part of it. She wants to support me and do things like that. She really won me over with that.”

Travis Kelce Referred to Taylor Swift as ‘My Girl’ & ‘My Lady’ on the Podcast

Kelce continued to speak positively of Swift on the podcast.

“That’s my girl, you know what I mean? That’s my lady,” Kelce told the podcasters, adding, “I’m proud of that.”

Kelce explained how he balances privacy in his relationship without “hiding anything.”

“You want to keep things private, but at the same time, like, I’m not here to hide anything,” he said.

“I’m not sitting here trying to juggle like, ‘how can I keep this under wraps?'” Kelce added.

When he started dating Swift, he said no one in the locker room gave him a hard time for it. “We tried to keep it between us as much as we could,” he said.

Travis Kelce Said He Doesn’t Care What People Say About Him On the Field or Off of It

Asked how he handles the negativity online, Kelce said he didn’t “give a [expletive]” what people think about him on or off the field, including their “hot takes” on him. “I know what’s real when I walk into the building,” he said.

“I sleep wonderfully at night,” he said, adding that he will “have a few beers if things are getting, you know, too fun or too bad.”

“You just don’t want to let everyone into your personal life and be able to comment on it, knowing that everything she does is getting a headline,” Kelce added.

Kelce called Swift “very self-aware.”

Kelce has shared details of his relationship with Swift before. Kelce said in a previous interview that he enjoys cooking with Swift.

Kelce said Swift’s fans are a different demographic than the NFL. He said it’s been “fun” to see her following. “Her fans have turned into Chiefs’ fans,” Kelce said, adding that he’s had fun with pretty much “every aspect of it,” but noted that, when he’s at home, he wants privacy.