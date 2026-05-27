Travis Kelce Has Something to Say About Viral Beer-Chug With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce pushed back on critics Monday after his courtside beer chug at the Cleveland Cavaliers game Saturday went viral, with sources close to Taylor Swift saying the pop star was not embarrassed at all.

The moment unfolded May 23 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, where Kelce and Swift sat courtside for Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks. Cameras caught the Kansas City Chiefs tight end draining a can of Garage Beer — the brand he co-owns with brother Jason Kelce — on the jumbotron, while Swift turned away and shielded her eyes.

Travis Kelce Defends Beer Chug

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On their New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce jokingly called the move “classless.” Travis fired back.

“It was a classy chug, Jason,” he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. “I didn’t spill one drop. Didn’t crush the can. I’m on hardwood floor at an NBA game, it could’ve gotten messy. It was a smooth classy chug to get the people going. We’re down by 10 f*****g points, trying to get some sort of energy going in the building.”

Jason eventually conceded it was an “elegant chug.”

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, a close friend of Kelce’s, jumped in on social media to defend him. When one fan called Kelce “the farthest thing from a role model,” Kittle replied, “You gotta chill out man. Maybe have fun? I don’t know,” the Mail reported.

Swift’s eyes-covered reaction, it turns out, was more playful than mortified.

“Taylor knows exactly who Travis is,” an insider told entertainment reporter Rob Shuter in a recent report in Shuter’s newsletter. “He’s loud, playful, emotional, sports-obsessed — and she adores every bit of it.”

A second source told Shuter that Swift’s attraction is rooted in the very qualities that produce moments like the beer chug. “After years of complicated, image-conscious relationships, Travis feels refreshingly real,” the source said. “He’s confident, grounded, and completely comfortable in his own skin.”

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Travis Kelce on Bringing Taylor Swift to His Cleveland Roots

Kelce, 36, grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and the homecoming on Saturday held meaning beyond the playoff series. On the same New Heights episode, he explained why he brought Swift back to Cleveland.

“Getting Tay back to Cleveland and showing her my roots is always something I love doing,” Kelce said, as quoted by People. He also pushed back on speculation the outing was an attempt to convert Swift — reportedly a Knicks fan — into a Cleveland loyalist.

“This wasn’t me trying to persuade Taylor into being a Cleveland sports fan with me,” he said. “This was me just having a fun date night.”

Earlier Wednesday, he revealed to ESPN that he is joining the ownership group of MLB’s Cleveland Guardians as a minority investor.

“I have so much love for this city,” Kelce said, explaining why he bought into the iconic baseball franchise. “I say it all the time. I’m just a kid from the Heights living the dream.”

Whether Swift eventually adds a Guardians cap to her courtside wardrobe remains an open question.