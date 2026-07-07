Travis Kelce’s Ex-NFL Friend Says He’s ‘Clearly’ Missing Something After Wedding Snub

Will Compton is still trying to understand why he did not receive an invitation to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s massive wedding.

The retired NFL player first addressed his absence from the July 3 celebration at Madison Square Garden during the July 6 episode of “Wake Up Barstool.” He doubled down later that day after a social media post highlighted how “flabbergasted” he appeared by the snub.

Compton, who regularly attends the Kansas City Chiefs star’s Tight End University event, pointed to one wedding guest in particular.

“Don’t think I’ve ever seen Dean Blandino at Tight End University,” he wrote on X.

Blandino, a Fox Sports analyst, attended the wedding, while Compton and his “Bussin’ With the Boys” co-host Taylor Lewan apparently did not receive invitations.

Will Compton Says He Didn’t Question the Snub Until He Saw the Guest List

Don’t think I’ve ever seen Dean Blandino at Tight End University https://t.co/Qfg4Y6sgzR — Will Compton (@_willcompton) July 6, 2026

Dave Portnoy called Compton during “Wake Up Barstool” to ask about his “stunning” absence from the wedding.

Portnoy pointed out that many people connected to Tight End University attended the celebration. Kelce co-founded the annual summit with George Kittle and Greg Olsen, and Compton has become a familiar face at the event.

He also posed for a photo with Swift during the 2025 gathering.

Compton, who was vacationing in Europe with his family during the wedding, said he initially did not think much about missing the event.

“I didn’t think nothing of it,” he said.

That changed when he began seeing who else attended.

“I saw Dean Blandino got an invite. Is that real?” Compton asked.

Some social media users suggested he was joking about the snub. Others pointed to comments he made in September 2025 while discussing the Chiefs’ disappointing season.

“Are the Chiefs doing too many commercials right now?” Compton asked during an ESPN segment. “You’ve got Travis Kelce getting engaged to Taylor Swift. … Is there too much going on?”

Kelce has not publicly responded to Compton’s comments about the wedding.

Taylor Lewan Also Questions Why Travis Kelce Didn’t Invite Him

Lewan joined Compton in questioning the guest list during the July 7 episode of “Bussin’ With the Boys.”

The former NFL player also mentioned Blandino and noted that Kittle’s mother attended the ceremony.

“Is this a personal shot that Will and I are taking?” Lewan asked before saying he was “taking the high road.”

He then questioned his own relationship with Kelce.

“I’m looking at these names,” Lewan said. “Yo, we’re boys, I’ve known you for over 10 years. We text and call each other. I’m clearly doing something wrong in our friendship, clearly something wrong. … There’s clearly a blind spot I’m not seeing.”

Lewan even showed his recent text exchange with the Chiefs tight end to prove he had not overlooked an invitation.

He had sent Kelce a message congratulating him, and Kelce responded, “Thanks, brother.”

Lewan recorded a voice message asking his longtime friend why he had not been invited but ultimately decided not to send it.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Celebrated With a Massive Guest List

Patrick Mahomes cannot stand Will Compton. I bet I’ve watched every Mahomes press conference for the past 9 years and this is Mahomes press conference speak for “get out of my face” https://t.co/hkulWP7XlI pic.twitter.com/F2EUl27A41 — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) July 6, 2026

Kelce and Swift married July 3 in front of a star-studded crowd at Madison Square Garden.

The arena was transformed for the highly secretive celebration, which reportedly included around 1,000 guests. After the couple exchanged vows, billboards outside the venue displayed the message, “JUST&T MARRIED.”

Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, while stars including Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone and Paul Rudd were seen leaving the venue after the festivities continued into the early hours of July 4.

Swift had previously suggested that she would have trouble keeping her future wedding guest list small.

“You have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them, to see if they should be there. I’m not gonna do that,” she said during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show.”

Instead, Swift joked that “anyone I’ve ever talked to” would receive an invitation.