Chiefs’ Travis Kelce’s Retirement Answer Turns Heads at Super Bowl Media Night

How long will Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar tight end Travis Kelce play NFL football? That question always seems to resurface this time of year, as Kelce continues to smash records, and the Chiefs continue to win and compete for championships.

At Super Bowl 59’s media night on February 3, the future Hall of Famer’s latest retirement answer turned heads on social media as Kelce hinted that he could play for another three seasons, let alone in 2025. “FOX Sports: NFL” shared video of the interaction on X.

“Where will I be in three years?” Kelce responded to a reporter, repeating the question as he pondered his answer. “Ah, man. I don’t know. Hopefully still playing football.”

“I love doing this, I love coming into work every day,” the NFL legend continued. “And I feel like I still got a lot of good football left in me.”

Kelce did go on to acknowledge that he has been “setting [himself] up for other opportunities” in life outside of the game — like his hit podcast, his budding acting career and more. “That’s always been the goal knowing that football only lasts for so long,” he explained. Adding: “You got to find a way to get into another career, into another profession, and I’ve been doing that in my offseasons.”

Having said all of that, Kelce concluded that “for the most part,” he still plans on “being a Kansas City Chief and playing football” when he thinks about his immediate future. Needless to say, this is music to the ears of Chiefs Kingdom.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Admits That the End Goal for His NFL Career Has Changed

There was another Kelce response that stood out on media night, and it really illustrates just how far the legendary tight end has come since entering the league.

When asked about legacy, and the type of mark that he hopes to leave on the game of football, Kelce’s admitted that his overall goals for his career have changed.

“Early on in my career, I really wanted to be known as the greatest to ever do it,” Kelce first stated candidly. Before adding that “I think that motivation has changed.”

In February of 2025, the Chiefs superstar says his main goals are to “create memories” and “create a lasting impression on the communities” that he visits, as well as changing the game from where it was when he was a rookie to where it is now.

“I think that’s the biggest thing,” Kelce went on. “I’ve done all those things — I’ve made an impact in Kansas City, I’ve transitioned this game into getting the tight end the ball a lot more, and on top of that I’ve had a lot of fun doing it. I think that’s going to be something that I can really hang my hat on.”

Kelce still trails ex-Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez and Dallas Cowboys great Jason Witten on the all-time list of receiving yardage for tight ends. At a pace of 1,000 yards per season, or very close to it, Kelce would overtake both Witten and Gonzalez if he played another three years.

He’s currently exactly 2,976 yards behind Gonzalez for the unquestioned honor of greatest receiving tight end of all time.

Chiefs Chairman & CEO Clark Hunt Shuts Down Andy Reid Retirement Rumors

Kelce may have only hinted that he plans to return in 2025, but you can lock in head coach Andy Reid for another year according to Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.

“I was always surprised when I heard those rumors because I know how much fun Andy’s having,” Hunt told Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala on February 3, regarding Reid potentially retiring.

“[Reid], in a lot of ways I think, is rejuvenated by the success the team’s had,” the KC boss continued. “Certainly, he’s matched with the quarterback that’s the perfect complement for him in Patrick [Mahomes]. And I know he loves what he’s doing.”

“I know for a fact he’s going to be back next year,” Hunt eventually noted, clearing the air once again. He also added that he personally believes that Reid will keep coaching for “a long time.”