Chiefs OL Trey Smith Gives Stern Response to Injury Question

The Kansas City Chiefs saw their fair share of injuries throughout training camp and preseason.

They’ll be hoping to get some guys back to practice next week as they prepare to host the Denver Broncos in the Week 1 season opener. Offensive tackle Josh Simmons, as well as defensive ends R Mason Thomas and Ashton Gillotte are among the key players the Chiefs have been without.

Kansas City Chiefs OL Trey Smith Displays Leadership While Discussing Injury

Smith missed most of August with a hip injury, but was able to return and play in Kansas City’s preseason finale. Following Thursday’s practice, Smith gave a no-nonsense, stern answer when asked if coaches have to force him to come out at times when he’s injured (H/T Harold Kuntz).

“I don’t like putting my teammates in a position where they have to take extra reps, or for me to leave my team hanging,” Smith said. “The other guys are able and willing to do it, but I’ve always been a guy that’s like if I’m able to go, I’m going to go and give as much as I have. You’re never going to feel 100% playing football.”

“It’s part of the job and part of the responsibility,” Smith continued. “Like EB (offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy) says, we signed up for it. At the end of the day I signed a contract, so it’s my job to be out there. A lot of times when I’m not out there, I feel like I’m not doing my job or I’m letting my team down. I don’t like that feeling whatsoever.”

Chiefs’ Starting OL Remaining Healthy Will Be Crucial to Offense’s Success in 2026

Kansas City doesn’t have a lot of quality depth behind its starting offensive line. Tackles Jaylon Moore and Kahlil Benson struggled during the preseason, and guard Mike Caliendo has been subpar when called upon to fill in over the past couple of years. Center Hunter Nourzad has shown promise, but has very little regular season experience.

With quarterback Patrick Mahomes coming off a torn ACL and LCL, he is going to need the best five guys blocking for him. If multiple starters along the offensive line miss significant time throughout the season, it’s going to be tough for the Chiefs’ offense to get back to being a top tier unit.