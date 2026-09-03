Another Chiefs Starter Held out of Practice Thursday

Injuries are piling up for the Kansas City Chiefs.

That is especially true for guys who are in the trenches. Offensive tackle Josh Simmons has missed several weeks of practice with a back injury, also missing Kansas City’s final two preseason games.

Defensive end Ashton Gillotte missed most of camp and all of preseason with a foot injury, and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott has been on the PUP list the entire offseason.

Kansas City Chiefs DE R Mason Thomas Misses Thursday’s Practice

According to a report from Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, Kansas City held Thomas out of Thursday’s practice as he nurses a hamstring injury. Thomas did practice on Wednesday, so it’s possible he injured it then. The severity of it is unknown, as no coaches spoke to the media after Thursday’s practice.

Unfortunately, Thomas does have a lengthy injury history dating back to his collegiate days. He missed multiple games for Oklahoma in three of his four seasons with the program. As a speed rusher like Thomas is, a hamstring injury can be particularly tough. The Chiefs will return to practice on Monday, so hopefully Thomas will be ready to return by then.

Chiefs Are Thinning out at Pass Rusher

Defensive end was already arguably the weakest position the Chiefs have on their roster. If Thomas has to miss any significant time, it will be a huge blow. When Gillotte will be able to return is known, but considering the amount of time he has missed, his Week 1 status doesn’t seem great.

Norman-Lott may be a DT rather than a DE, but his pass rush ability is his biggest gift. Since he’s on PUP, Norman-Lott must miss at least the first four games of the regular season. He tore his ACL in Week 7 of last season, meaning it will be nearly an entire year of action — at minimum — that he will miss.

George Karlaftis is Kansas City’s top DE, and he is looking to rebound from a down year in 2025. Karlaftis played most of that season with a broken right hand, but is now fully recovered. Behind him, Thomas, and Gillotte is Felix Anudike Uzomah, whose three-year NFL career has been ravaged by injuries. He entered 2026 healthy and had an impressive preseason, but has to prove he can remain healthy and make an impact during regular season action.