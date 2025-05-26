Chiefs Pro Bowler Projected To Break NFL Record With Future Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs made an interesting decision in late February to franchise tag Pro Bowl guard, Trey Smith for what became a league record $23.4 million single-year contract.

A rare occasion in which the franchise tag makes a player the clear top earner at his position – due to the fact that the salary was based on the top salaries of offensive linemen, not pure guards – the former sixth round pick will still likely desire the security of a long-term deal in the near future.

A long-term deal that could, ironically, give him a smaller average per year (APY) than he is currently earning on the franchise tag.

Trey Smith is an excellent guard, but having made just one Pro Bowl in four years, he is not regarded by many as one of the top handful of interior offensive linemen in the league – players of the caliber of Quentin Nelson, Chris Lindstrom, and Landon Dickerson – who is currently the highest paid guard in football ($21 million APY).

Trey Smith Predicted To Break The NFL Record For IOL Salary

Yet, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that the market is Smith’s to lose at this point in time, as both parties try to figure out a long term extension this offseason.

“Should the Chiefs get an extension done with Smith,” Knox notes, “there’s a good chance that he’ll supplant Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson as the highest-paid in league history.”

“Dickerson’s latest contract is worth $21 million annually over four years with $50 million guaranteed.”