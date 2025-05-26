Chiefs Pro Bowler Projected To Break NFL Record With Future Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs made an interesting decision in late February to franchise tag Pro Bowl guard, Trey Smith for what became a league record $23.4 million single-year contract.
A rare occasion in which the franchise tag makes a player the clear top earner at his position – due to the fact that the salary was based on the top salaries of offensive linemen, not pure guards – the former sixth round pick will still likely desire the security of a long-term deal in the near future.
A long-term deal that could, ironically, give him a smaller average per year (APY) than he is currently earning on the franchise tag.
Trey Smith is an excellent guard, but having made just one Pro Bowl in four years, he is not regarded by many as one of the top handful of interior offensive linemen in the league – players of the caliber of Quentin Nelson, Chris Lindstrom, and Landon Dickerson – who is currently the highest paid guard in football ($21 million APY).
Trey Smith Predicted To Break The NFL Record For IOL Salary
Yet, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that the market is Smith’s to lose at this point in time, as both parties try to figure out a long term extension this offseason.
“Should the Chiefs get an extension done with Smith,” Knox notes, “there’s a good chance that he’ll supplant Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson as the highest-paid in league history.”
“Dickerson’s latest contract is worth $21 million annually over four years with $50 million guaranteed.”
“There are a few reasons why Smith’s deal could top Dickerson’s. For one, the Chiefs tend to reward their best players—Kansas City’s Creed Humphrey is currently the league’s highest-paid center. Secondly, while Smith has received just one Pro Bowl nod and is a former sixth-round pick, he’s also one of the league’s best young guards.”
Should Trey Smith Become The Highest Paid Guard In The NFL?
Yet, whilst Smith may well end up as the league’s highest paid guard – in fact technically he already is on a yearly basis – it may be more out of necessity than deservedness of the title.
“Pro Football Focus ranked Smith, who will turn just 26 next month, 14th overall among all guards last season.”
“Lastly, the Chiefs may have to give Smith a record-setting deal to get a long-term contract signed. He’s set to earn $23.4 million fully guaranteed under the franchise tag this season, which is both more than Dickerson makes annually and close to half of the guarantees on his four-year deal. Pocketing that money and hitting the market in 2026 will be an option for Smith.”
#14 is not necessarily the rank you’d want when considering a player who could well become the highest paid in the league at his position.
But at just 26 and having remained ultra-durable during his career; starting in 67 out of a possible 68 games over the course of his four year pro career to date; it is not the most unreasonable stretch that we have seen in recent years (read: Dak Prescott).
And with Cowboys guard, Tyler Smith, also competing for that same goal, it will be interesting to see which of the two comes out on top as the most financially compensated guard in football come the start of the season.
