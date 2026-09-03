Chiefs Gain $12.5 Million in Cap Space by Restructuring Pro Bowler’s Contract

The Kansas City Chiefs are now compliant with the salary cap heading into the 2026 NFL season.

According to a report from Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap, the Chiefs have restructured the contract of Pro Bowl right guard Trey Smith — creating an extra $12.5 million in salary cap space.

Kansas City Chiefs Have Wiggle Room With Salary Cap Entering 2026 Season

Assistant general manager Chris Shea hinted toward the Chiefs restructuring one of their most expensive contracts to become cap compliant when he spoke with the media last month. Smith received a four-year, $94 million extension last offseason.

“We have lots of avenues to create more flexibility and more cap space,” Shea said. “We may take advantage of some or all in the next few weeks, but we certainly have the ability and likely will create some cap space to get us into the regular season.”

Smith now carries a cap hit of $12.1 million in 2026, but will have major cap hits in 2027 and 2028 of $34.2 million. The 2028 season is the last of Smith’s deal, and Kansas City could actually save $23.5 million if they released him before June 1 of that year. The Chiefs now have approximately $13.8 million in cap space, giving them some flexibility to make an in-season move if needed.

Will Chiefs Add a Veteran With Their Extra Salary Cap Space?

Kansas City will likely see how things play out over first month or two of the season before making a move to acquire a significant player. Obviously the big name on everyone’s mind is wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is still rehabbing from the major knee injury he sustained early last season.

Hill has teased a potential return to the Chiefs several times throughout the offseason. Whether or not that actually happens will depend on his health, as well as the health and development of K.C.’s WR corps. If the Chiefs’ WRs avoid major injuries and play well, there may not be a need to bring Hill back.

There’s also the possibility of adding another pass rusher. Second-year defensive end Ashton Gillotte has been battling a ruptured plantar fascia in his right foot for weeks, costing him a large portion of training camp and all of preseason. The Chiefs don’t have a lot of quality depth behind starting DEs George Karlaftis and R Mason Thomas.