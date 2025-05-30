Unlikely Chiefs WR Emerges as Early ‘Standout’ at OTAs: ‘He Was Everywhere’

The Kansas City Chiefs held their first media-friendly session of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on May 29, and an unexpected wide receiver caught the attention of multiple reporters on site.

“Really liked what I saw from Tyquan Thornton athletically and chemistry-wise with the quarterbacks he worked with today in team [drills] & 7 on 7,” KSHB 41 beat member Nick Jacobs relayed on X.

Later, Arrowhead Pride beat writer Pete Sweeney agreed, noting within a thread: “Next was 7-on-7 period, which saw WR Tyquan Thornton catch 2 quick passes. Thornton, a former 2nd-round pick, was among the offensive standouts on Thursday. Felt like he was everywhere.”

Thornton first joined the Chiefs as an under-the-radar midseason pickup last year.

As is the case with almost all Kansas City wide receivers who miss OTAs and training camp, Thornton redshirted his first few months with the organization. Learning the playbook and offensive system as a member of the practice squad.

In 2025, the former second-round talent of the New England Patriots has a real shot at making the Chiefs’ 53-man roster, but he’ll have to beat out a deep group of pass-catchers to do it.

Despite getting star wideout Rashee Rice back this season, general manager Brett Veach continued to add at the position, re-signing Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, while also drafting Jalen Royals in round four.

For all intents and purposes, midseason acquisitions like Thornton and Jason Brownlee should be considered 2025 additions, too. Except they already have a basic understanding of head coach Andy Reid’s offense.

Tyquan Thornton Flaunts Key Trait Chiefs Love: Speed

While speaking with reporters on May 29, 2024 first-rounder and resident speedster Xavier Worthy seemingly acknowledged that Thornton’s speed is at least in the vicinity of his own, even if he still thinks he’s No. 1.

“Oh man, we got a lot of fast receivers,” Worthy said in response to a question about this 2025 unit’s overall speed.

“Tyquan called me out last year. Right after the Super Bowl, he called us out,” Worthy added, implying Thornton might believe he’s faster than the Combine record-breaker. “But I feel like I’m the fastest.”

Worthy went on to name Brown and Thornton as two of the faster wideouts on the roster, outside of himself.

“We got a lot of guys out there ready to compete and a lot of guys ready to go and get the ball deep,” he concluded.

After a follow-up question on Thornton, specifically, Worthy described him as a “really good receiver” who has “a chance to get on the roster and make a lot of plays.”

Early WR Notes From Chiefs OTAs

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes hinted that, in his eyes, it is truly an open competition at wide receiver. And what a fun battle it should be all summer long.

“Veach has brought in such great competition in that [WR] room that [I] kind of go in with an open mind,” Mahomes said on Thursday. “And you let guys go out there and compete and try to see who the best five, six, seven, eight — [however many] guys that is [who] make the team — but it’s all about competing and making each other better.”

So far, compete they have.

Rice was out sick on May 29, according to Coach Reid, but the rest of the wide receivers were mostly in attendance — besides Brown, who Sweeney also noted as absent.

Per Sweeney, Mahomes targeted the following pass-catchers during 11-on-11 drills on Thursday: “[Skyy] Moore (2), [Nikko] Remigio (2), Thornton (2), [tight end Noah] Gray, [running back Kareem] Hunt, Royals, Smith-Schuster, [and] Worthy.”

At wide receiver, Royals and Worthy were highlighted for impressive catches — and the latter’s grab was “one-handed.” As for the rookie draft pick, he appeared to have multiple touchdown receptions on May 29 if you count 7-on-7 drills.

Along with Thornton’s emergence, Remigio also “high-pointed a pass” from backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, according to Sweeney. The reporter labeled it as an “athletic play for the roster hopeful.”

Including undrafted rookies, the Chiefs run 13 deep at wide receiver at 2025 OTAs.