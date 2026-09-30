Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Speculation Becomes Red Hot After ‘Cold Weather’ Hint

The Kansas City Chiefs have been endlessly linked to the re-signing of former wideout and six-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill ever since he was released by the Miami Dolphins back in February.

Despite visiting the Chiefs in the aftermath of his release, the 32-year old left without a deal as he continued to rehab an ACL tear suffered just over 1 year ago against the New York Jets in Week 4.

Hill wrote in a social media post on Monday that it was “almost time to get off the couch and go to work“, further linking him with a return to the Midwest.

Tyreek Hill Wants to Play in Cold Weather in 2026

And now, the rumor mill has reached red-hot levels after Hill pronounced on Wednesday that he is “ready for some cold weather” in a post on X.

“Cold weather” does not necessarily imply that KC is the only possible destination. The Buffalo Bills would also be a potential contender for his services that matches the “cold weather” description, the same for the Baltimore Ravens.

But easily the most realistic and natural landing spot for “Cheetah” is in KC. The system he is already familiar with, the coaching staff that knows him well and the opportunity to reunite with his former quarterback who also happens to be the best signal caller in the NFL.

Hill Would Provide an Excellent Vertical Threat for KC

With KC having struggled to find a consistent outlet on the perimeter; All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is the team’s leading receiver through three games, Hill would provide an excellent deep threat to complement the underneath work of current WR1 Rashee Rice, who has also had a strong start to the season.

The Chiefs only have a little over $3 million in cap space to work with this season, however the franchise could opt to spread a one-year deal over multiple seasons with the use of void years.

Equally, the 11th year pro who has made over $146 million over the course of his career may be willing to take a small pay cut to return to his favored destination and win a second Lombardi Trophy.