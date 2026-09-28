Chiefs Put on Notice After Tyreek Hill Posts Intriguing Update

The Kansas City Chiefs have appeared to have picked up where they left off under the tutelage of returning offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Having struggled mightily in both the passing and run game over the past three years in the 57-year old’s absence, the Chiefs are once again one of the leading forces on offense, ranking third in total offense through the first three games of the 2026 season.

Travis Kelce has looked far more like his pre-2023 self since EB’s return, and the addition of reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker has completely revolutionized the run game.

Yet the Chiefs are still lacking in the receiving department – Rashee has been a solid but unspectacular WR1, and third year pro Xavier Worthy has had a very slow start to the year.

So it is not out of the realm of the possible to expect that Kansas City could be in the market for a short-term addition at the position. And one potential name, former All-Pro and former Chief Tyreek Hill, shared a very revealing announcement on Monday morning concerning his health status.

Tyreek Hill Shares Encouraging Comments on Playing Status

“It’s almost time to get off the couch and get to work 🥹”, Hill posted on X.

Hill is in the midst of recovering from a torn ACL suffered almost exactly one year ago on September 29, 2025, and it appears he is close to being able to return to action.

“Cheetah” visited the Chiefs in the days following Hill’s release from the Dolphins in February, although he unsurprisingly left without a deal as he continued to rehab his knee.

When Will Tyreek Hill Be Ready to Play?

The 32-year old’s comments do slightly contradict the words of his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, just one month ago. Rosenhaus pumped the breaks on the possibility of Hill signing before the start of the regular season – something he ultimately did not do – and suggested that the five-time All-Pro would “impact the playoff race”, suggesting that his return to the field would come in the last 4-6 weeks of the season.

That could still end up being the case, given that “get to work” does not imply a concrete timeline for a return. But the comments do suggest that he will be ready to go closer to October than December.

For the Chiefs, this would add a whole new dimension to the offense, even with the presence of fellow speedster and vertical threat Tyquan Thornton, who has 108 receiving yards so far this year.

Partnering Hill with Rice, Walker and the re-invigorated Kelce could make the KC offense once again the most feared in the National Football League.