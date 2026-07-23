Tyreek Hill Reveals Sobering Recovery Update Before Any Potential Chiefs Return Can Happen

Tyreek Hill’s path back to the NFL remains a work in progress, and his latest update suggests any potential reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs may have to wait.

The former Chiefs star wide receiver, who is currently a free agent after being released by the Miami Dolphins in February, shared a candid look at his recovery nearly 10 months after suffering a devastating knee injury. While Hill continues making progress, he acknowledged that he still has significant work ahead before returning to football.

The update comes as speculation continues about where Hill could eventually sign, with Kansas City frequently mentioned as a possible landing spot if he returns to full health.

Tyreek Hill Says His Left Leg Still Lacks Power

Hill suffered the injury during a Week 4 game against the New York Jets in September 2025. The injury included a dislocated kneecap and multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL, ending his season after just four games.

Since then, Hill has undergone two surgeries and has gradually increased his on-field workouts.

In a video shared on social media, Hill admitted he still is not close to where he wants to be physically.

“So it’s about 10 months after doing two surgeries,” Hill said. “My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg at all, so I’m trying to regain all the power back in my left leg, but it’s one day at a time.”

The video showed Hill jogging, but he acknowledged that his trademark explosiveness has not yet returned.

“That’s it, my first step is just kind of rusty,” Hill said.

Despite the slow progress, Hill also reflected on how far he has already come.

“You know, they told me I might not be able to walk again,” he said. “And the doctor was like, ‘Bro, we don’t know what’s going to happen with your future.’ And now, look at me.”

A Chiefs Reunion May Depend on Tyreek Hill’s Recovery

Play

Hill built his reputation during six seasons with the Chiefs by becoming one of the NFL’s fastest and most explosive playmakers before being traded to the Dolphins in 2022.

Now 32 years old, the biggest question surrounding his future is whether he can regain the speed that made him one of football’s most dangerous receivers.

According to CBS Sports researcher Doug Clawson, production often declines for wide receivers after turning 30.

“I looked at every wide receiver with 10,000 career receiving yards to debut since 2000,” Clawson wrote in February. “They average 89.8 receiving yards per game from ages 25-29, and it falls off a cliff to 64.3 yards per game from ages 30-34.”

Hill experienced a similar trend. During his first eight NFL seasons — six with Kansas City and two with Miami — he averaged 81.8 receiving yards per game before turning 30. That average dropped to 56.4 yards during the 2024 season before increasing to 66.4 yards over four games in 2025 before his injury.

While Hill may have a way to go in his recovery, his former KC teammates are cheering him on. Both Patrick Mahomes—who is going through his own rehab process—and Travis Kelce took to the comments to encourage Hill to keep working hard.

“Keep going brotha!” wrote Mahomes.

While Kelce kept it simple, posting four cheetah emojis followed by three fire ones.