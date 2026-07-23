Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp 2026: 5 Things to Watch as Patrick Mahomes Eyes Injury Return

Kansas City Chiefs training camp officially begins as the team looks to rebound from a disappointing 6-11 season that ended the franchise’s streak of playoff appearances. Veterans, rookies, and several key offseason additions will report to Missouri Western State University with expectations of returning the Chiefs to Super Bowl contention. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Patrick Mahomes’ Health Will Be the Biggest Storyline

Everything begins with Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs quarterback continues recovering from the torn ACL and lateral collateral ligament injury that ended his 2025 season. Kansas City hopes he’s fully ready for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, but training camp will provide the first real indication of how close he is to full strength.

The organization is expected to carefully manage Mahomes throughout camp and could even hold him out of preseason games for the first time in his career.

Mahomes appears eager to get started. After the Chiefs announced training camp preparations were underway, he responded on social media with his signature alarm clock emoji, signaling he’s ready to get back to work.

2. Kenneth Walker III Could Transform the Chiefs’ Offense

Kansas City’s biggest offseason addition will receive plenty of attention throughout camp.

After signing Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III, the Chiefs are counting on the running back to revive a rushing attack that struggled throughout last season. Coaches Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy will spend camp determining how best to use Walker’s running and receiving abilities.

Chris Jones also believes Walker brings exactly what Kansas City needs.

“It’s important to bring guys with a winning pedigree, especially when they’re familiar with the system,” Jones said, via ESPN. “Kenneth Walker III’s game speaks for itself. He won the Super Bowl MVP.”

If Walker provides more offensive balance, it could also reduce the pressure placed on Mahomes.

3. Rashee Rice Headlines a Young Group Fighting for Bigger Roles

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Mahomes believes one of the most important developments this summer will be watching the Chiefs’ young offensive players continue to grow.

Rashee Rice enters a contract year after undergoing a knee procedure this offseason to remove loose debris that caused inflammation. Kansas City hopes he can re-establish himself as Mahomes’ top target alongside Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton.

The return of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is expected to accelerate that development.

“They still haven’t seen EB yet,” Mahomes said with a laugh. “It’s usually training camp, when guys get tired and they lose kind of that will to finish and do all the exact right things. That’s when EB’s going to hold you to that standard. I love it, man. I truly do.”

Mahomes added that Bieniemy’s leadership has already made an impression.

“I think you can feel it in the meeting rooms. The way he carries himself, with the confidence that he carries himself with, it really focuses you in on what you’re learning, the little details. It’s been exciting to me. That first meeting had me wanting to run through a brick wall. It had me ready to go.”

4. Three Young Defensive Players Have Huge Opportunities

Several young defenders will be under the spotlight throughout camp.

Cornerback Mansoor Delane, the Chiefs’ sixth overall pick in April’s draft, steps into the lineup replacing Trent McDuffie. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and cornerbacks coach Dave Merritt will work to accelerate his development.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Peter Woods, selected 29th overall, is expected to play significant snaps alongside Chris Jones. The Chiefs hope Woods can become the interior pass-rushing complement Jones has lacked in recent seasons.

Both rookies have an opportunity to earn major roles before Week 1.

5. The Chiefs Must Rediscover Their Championship Identity

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After missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade, training camp is about much more than installing plays.

The Chiefs added experienced winners throughout the offseason, including Walker, defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, and returning cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. Combined with Bieniemy’s return, Kansas City believes those additions can help restore the culture that produced multiple Super Bowl championships.

Jones believes bringing familiar winners back into the building will make an immediate impact.

“I love that we brought Sneed back,” he said. “The physicality that he brings to the team. He’s another guy that we can utilize in so many different areas. He’s going to help us tremendously with our DBs.”

Jones also praised Bieniemy’s return.

“It’s important to bring guys with a winning pedigree, especially when they’re familiar with the system, especially EB, who is a vocal point on offense and has been a leader for a long time.”