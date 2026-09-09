Why Hasn’t Tyreek Hill Signed With an NFL Team Yet? Agent Gives Injury Update

The Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound from their first losing season of the Andy Reid era when they open the season against divisional rival the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football Sept. 14 at Arrowhead Stadium.

But if the Chiefs and their fans were hoping to open the season celebrating a reunion with one of the greatest wide receivers in franchise history, eight-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill, those hopes were put on hold by Hill’s agent Wednesday morning.

Hill will not rush his return from a devastating knee injury, agent Drew Rosenhaus said Wednesday, and there is still no timeline for when the free-agent receiver signs with a team.

The caution follows a September 2025 injury that devastated Hill’s left knee and ended his season in Miami, leaving the five-time All-Pro without a team as questions mount over whether he plays a single snap this year.

Appearing on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show Wednesday morning, Rosenhaus struck an upbeat tone about Hill’s progress while making clear his client will not be pushed into a premature comeback.

“Tyreek Hill looks amazing but we’re playing it on the safe side and we’re not in a rush,” Rosenhaus said on the show. “There’s a ton of interest but we wanna make sure that he’s 100% good to go.”

Rosenhaus said much the same in an Aug. 21 appearance on the same program, predicting Hill would not sign before the season started even as he called him a future Hall of Famer, according to Pro Football Network. Landing with a legitimate Super Bowl contender once Hill is fully healthy matters more than money, Rosenhaus has said separately, according to Yardbarker.

Tyreek Hill’s Knee Injury and Recovery

Hill dislocated his left knee and tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL and LCL, while being tackled near the sideline in a Week 4 Miami Dolphins win over the New York Jets on Sept. 29, 2025, after catching 21 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown through four games. He was carted off, hospitalized overnight and operated on the next day, with doctors initially telling him he might not walk again, according to The Associated Press. A second surgery, to repair the LCL, followed in February 2026.

In a July 23 video titled “Cheetah, Reborn,” roughly 10 months removed from surgery, Hill said he still had no strength in the injured leg.

“My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg at all, so I’m trying to regain all the power back in my left leg,” Hill said, according to NFL.com. He showed short sprints and pool work but had not been cleared for full-speed running. Miami released him Feb. 16, 2026, while he was still rehabbing. Hill turned 32 years old on March 1.

Tyreek Hill’s NFL Career and Off-Field History

Kansas City drafted Hill in the fifth round, 165th overall, in 2016. He won Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs, made eight straight Pro Bowls and earned five first-team All-Pro nods before a March 2022 trade sent him to Miami on what was then the richest contract for a wide receiver. His career totals stand at 819 catches, 11,363 yards and 83 touchdowns across 145 games, including a career-best 1,799 yards in 2023.

Hill’s off-field record, however, is a bit more extensive than teams might prefer. He was dismissed from Oklahoma State and pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery in 2014 against then-girlfriend Crystal Espinal, according to The Associated Press. A 2019 child-welfare investigation involving his son with Espinal produced no charges, and Hill settled a lawsuit from influencer Sophie Hall in May 2026 over a 2023 workout injury at his home. Unsealed 2025 divorce filings from ex-wife Lakeeta Vaccaro allege repeated physical abuse during their marriage, allegations Hill’s attorney has denied.

Rosenhaus has predicted Hill will play again in 2026 and make an impact wherever he lands. Exactly when has yet to be determined, according to Rosenhaus.