Tyreek Hill’s Former Teammate Implies Chiefs Signing May Be Near

The Kansas City Chiefs have been very much in the market for a wide receiver given the middling form and injuries to Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, the latter of whom could miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in the fourth quarter of Week 9’s win against the New York Jets.

The Indianapolis Colts’ Josh Downs has been the most talked-about target, especially in the wake of the Jacksonville Jaguars being seemingly reluctant to trade former first round WR Brian Thomas Jr. to a fellow contender.

But the team could still be in the market for a compensation-free (at least in terms of draft picks or players) talent. Former wideout Tyreek Hil has remained in the news as a potential addition for the team, despite still rehabbing a torn ACL suffered back in September 2025 and a likely forthcoming suspension.

Tyreek Hill Linked Back to Chiefs By Ex-OL Jeff Allen

However, writing on X after the team’s win on Sunday that saw the injury to Worthy, former Chiefs offensive lineman posted a video with the tagline “Help is on the Way” on X, adding a caption on X of simply an emoji of a crystal ball.

The crystal ball would appear to suggest either that Allen has certain inside information that fans and much of the media are not privy to, or Hill returning is more of a prediction rather than a hint.

Irregardless, it points to something that many felt had been not just put on the back-burner but perhaps even quashed.

How Will the Chiefs Proceed with Hill and Other WR Targets?

Between his continuing recovery from injury and the fact that the NFL could suspend him for six-plus games after he was found liable for two counts of battery back in October, stemming from incidents involving him and his ex-wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill, there was doubt that Hill might play at all this season.

But according to Allen, this may not be the case and the Chiefs could still make a play for the All-Pro wideout.

This does not necessarily mean the Chiefs won’t also make a move for another target like Downs or Tennessee Titans wideout Calvin Ridley. But it could mean that KC could employ multiple offensive skill position players as “help” for an otherwise middling receiving corps.