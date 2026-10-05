Chiefs Reunion With Tyreek Hill Is Already in Motion

The Kansas City Chiefs have a dire situation with their wide receiver corps.

It was already a struggling unit to begin with, and has now been hit hard with injuries. During the first quarter of Kansas City’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Rashee Rice sustained a hamstring injury and did not return. Late in the game, Tyquan Thornton sustained a dislocated ankle that will be sideline for the foreseeable future.

Kansas City Chiefs have already reached out to Tyreek Hill’s agent about a return

Rumors of a reunion between Hill and the Chiefs have persisted all through the offseason and into the regular season. To add even more fuel to the fire, Mike Silver of The Athletic recently reported that Kansas City has reached out to Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, about returning to the team.

“In the wake of those injuries, the Chiefs have already reached out to Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to express their interest. Obviously, they’d have to be satisfied with the receiver’s recovery, but there would likely be no other obstacles on the organization’s end. His tenure is Kansas City ended on reasonably good terms, and people inside the organization believe he would fit in well with the current team.”

Chiefs Should Sign Tyreek Hill ASAP

There is really no reason for Kansas City to continue to wait on bringing Hill back. At this point, it seems that the deal is all but done. Even if he can’t contribute right off the bat, it will be beneficial for Hill to get back in the building and be around his teammates. Signing Hill would enable him to work out at the facility and attend team meetings.

Although he has familiarity with coach Andy Reid’s offensive system, there could be a readjustment period Hill will have to go through. The offense isn’t exactly the same from when he was last with the team back in 2021, especially with running back Kenneth Walker III dominating the way he is.

Hill signing with the Chiefs sooner rather than later will get him up to speed mentally and physically before taking the field. That could allow him to make an impact right off the bat, as opposed to taking a few games. Hill is one year removed from the major knee injury he sustained while with the Miami Dolphins, which led to his eventual release.