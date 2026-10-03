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Chiefs Remain on High Alert After New Tyreek Hill Video Surfaces

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Tyreek Hill wide receiver Kansas City Chiefs
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball in front of cornerback Eli Apple #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals after catching a first quarter pass in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City have been continuously linked with former wide receiver and five-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill over the past week or so since the 32-year old declared that it was “almost time” for him to “get back to work”.

Hill then shared that he desired some cold weather fuelling more speculation that Kansas City – a notoriously cold part of the country in the fall and winter – may well be the chosen destination.

Now, the Chiefs will no doubt be further intrigued by the prospect of adding the 2017 fifth round draft pick after he posted a very encouraging video to his instagram of him running routes.

Tyreek Hill’s ‘Twitch’ Looks to Be Returning

The most important part of the video, as noted by Sun Sentinel reporter David Furones, is that Hill’s quick twitch and lateral motion seems to be excellent, with the Instagram story showing the wideout jockey at the line of scrimmage, mimicking a one-on-one situation with a defensive back, before releasing down the seam.

Quick twitch motion can be some of the last things to come back during a recovery from a major injury like the ACL tear Hill suffered just over a year ago. And for a player in his early 30s playing a position that many healthy 32-year old’s pro athletes struggle with, he was always going to be up against it.

Chiefs Reunion Feels Like the Natural Option For Tyreek Hill

Indeed, there was the consideration from many that Georgia native may never regain his twitch and lateral athleticism that made him such a menace on the line of scrimmage before tearing off down the perimeter as one of the NFL’s leading vertical threats for the best part of a decade.

This video certainly shows encouraging signs that Hill may be close to being able to play, and it would seem more than likely that Andy Reid and co. are managing the situation very closely; with Hill still having many friends and former teammates in the building including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Even former (and now current) offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who coached Hill during his stint in KC, returned to the vacant OC this spring after Matt Nagy’s contract was not renewed.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

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Chiefs Remain on High Alert After New Tyreek Hill Video Surfaces

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