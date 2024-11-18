Chiefs Sign 24-Year-Old WR, Former Second-Round Talent: Report

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is at it again, snatching up another premium draft pick that was released by the team that selected him.

“Source: Former [New England] Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton is signing with the Chiefs practice squad,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on November 18. “A fresh start for the former second-round pick who was waived Saturday.”

Thornton just turned 24 years of age, and he was selected 50th overall (round two) in 2022 out of Baylor. For reference, that was exactly two picks before Pittsburgh Steelers star George Pickens, three picks before Indianapolis Colts deep threat Alec Pierce and four picks before the Chiefs took Skyy Moore.

The Patriots gave up on Thornton just before Week 11 after two and a half seasons and a regime change from Bill Belichick to new de facto general manager Eliott Wolf and head coaching successor Jerod Mayo.

Throughout his time in New England, Thornton appeared in 28 games, recording 39 catches for 385 yards and 2 touchdowns. His catch percentage was a low 51.3% over the three-year span, and he added 67 yards and a touchdown as a runner.

Entering the NFL, Thornton was scouted as a “vertical threat” with “long speed” and the “ability to create separation on the move.” He stands at 6-foot-2, and his game is somewhat reminiscent of recent Chiefs deep ball target Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

New Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton Garnered Interest From ‘More Than a Dozen Teams’

After Rapoport announced the news, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Thornton had heavy interest on the open market after his release from the Patriots organization.

“Tyquan Thornton plans to sign with the Chiefs practice squad, source confirms,” Fowler relayed. “Had interest from more than a dozen teams, and the [New Orleans] Saints were in the mix. Chose [the] defending champs.”

This isn’t necessarily a huge shock, considering Thornton is a recent second rounder that was given a very short leash with his first NFL franchise.

It’s also not overly surprising that he chose KC. The Chiefs organization has become synonymous with excellence, and what wide receiver wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to reboot their career with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes?

Assuming no team poaches Thornton in the coming weeks, he’ll likely remain on the practice squad as he learns Reid’s playbook and system. If it’s a fit, perhaps we’ll see Thornton as a practice squad elevation before the season is over.