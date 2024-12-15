Chiefs Players Hit With Multiple NFL Fines Totaling Over $70,000

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was fined once again after Week 14.

Another Saturday, another long list of Kansas City Chiefs fines passed down by the NFL league office.

Following the Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL football operations announced three Chiefs forfeitures on their gameday accountability page on December 14. The largest being a massive $45,020 fine for running back Isiah Pacheco.

“The NFL fined Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco $45,020 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) on this play last week,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero relayed on X, sharing video of the moment before adding that “no flag was thrown.”

It’s not the first time Pacheco has been penalized by the league this season, which likely explains why his fine is such a large amount.

Along with Pacheco, starting right guard Trey Smith was also punished for “unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet)” during the Chargers matchup. His infringement cost him $18,881 and occurred in the fourth quarter according to football operations.

Finally, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was fined $6,722 for — you guessed it — “unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet).” Like Pacheco, Smith-Schuster’s illegal action occurred during the second quarter of the Sunday Night Football outing.

That means, all told, three Chiefs players were hit with Week 14 fines totaling over $70,000, at exactly $70,623. No Chargers players were listed among last weekend’s forfeitures.

Chiefs Kingdom Outraged Over Isiah Pacheco Fine

Chiefs Kingdom and the NFL league office have been at odds for several years now, as the fans never seem to agree with the fines. Needless to say, many were outraged over the Pacheco news.

“Isiah Pacheco has been fined $45,020 for lowering his helmet on a play where there was no penalty,” one KC supporter commented. “It was ‘unnecessary roughness.’ His game check is $57,941 before tax.”

Another said: “I never wanna see a Chiefs rigged tweet ever again when Isiah Pacheco just got fined roughly 5% of his entire rookie salary this season for a routine play.”

“This is so bush league from the NFL,” a third fan wrote. “Pacheco makes about a million dollars this season, before taxes. So, the NFL just fined him about 7-8% of his take home pay.”

And finally, one user replied: “Nah man $45,000 for this is genuine theft. Thats like 10% of Pacheco’s annual income after taxes bro 😭😭😭. This is not right!”

Every week it feels like players and fans join together on social media to rip the league for various decisions to fine NFL athletes. Which makes you wonder — how long will this go on before we reach a breaking point?

At the end of the day, fans watch because of the players and the league makes its money off the ratings and merchandise that these games and matchups produce. Meaning, the players aren’t totally powerless in this fight.

Chiefs’ Ability to Create Takeaways Is Considered ‘Critical’ vs. Browns

Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen wrote up his usual five keys to the game on December 14, ahead of the Week 15 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. One of them noted that the “Chiefs’ ability to create takeaways will be critical.”

“The primary caveat to the Browns’ offensive success under [quarterback Jameis] Winston is that, in typical gunslinger fashion, the big plays also come with a fair share of turnovers,” McMullen explained. “Cleveland leads the NFL with 13 giveaways since Week 8, and the Browns have turned it over at least three times in each of their last three games.”

“Looking at the Browns’ last two games in particular, Cleveland has racked up 852 yards of total offense (the second-most in the NFL) but also turned it over six times, leading to losses in both contests,” the team reporter continued.

McMullen added that “the Chiefs have forced just 10 takeaways this season, which is tied for the third fewest in the league.”

So, will Kansas City finally create some turnovers this week, or will Winston play a clean game on Sunday? McMullen described this matchup key as a potential “tipping point” versus Cleveland.