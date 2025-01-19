Chiefs Starter Fires Back After Texans Complain About NFL Referees

The NFL officials took a lot of heat for a few of the calls during the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Houston Texans, and rising star defensive end Will Anderson was particularly vocal in his criticism of the referees.

“We knew it was going to be us versus the refs going into this game,” Anderson told reporters on January 18. He went on to state that the Texans defense must do “much better” to account for that disadvantage.

Anderson wasn’t alone in this opinion — that the NFL helped Kansas City win another game, so Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson addressed any and all sore losers on X.

“I miss when grown men took they losses like a man a new day and age though…” Watson said.

His post quickly caught fire, with over 9,000 likes since last night around 11 p.m. (EST).

Stats Say Chiefs Don’t Benefit From NFL Officiating

When one team keeps winning, the most common explanation is to blame the referees and say the league is rigged. For years, fans said the exact same thing about Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

But what do the statistics say?

According to The 33rd Team, the Chiefs have not benefitted from NFL officiating. In fact, the statistics actually yield the opposite conclusion.

The Chiefs have actually gotten the fewest help from the refs since Mahomes became the starting QB Since 2018, Kansas City ranks: 1st in Total Penalty Yards

21st in Total Penalty Margin

32nd in Offensive Penalties Committed EPA

31st in Defensive Penalties Committed EPA https://t.co/7JnRuFmrgB pic.twitter.com/zKgyEPYHSY — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 19, 2025

“The Chiefs have actually gotten the fewest help from the refs since [Patrick] Mahomes became the starting QB,” The 33rd Team posted after KC’s victory over the Texans on January 18. “Since 2018, Kansas City ranks: 1st in Total Penalty Yards, 21st in Total Penalty Margin, 32nd in Offensive Penalties Committed EPA [expected points added], 31st in Defensive Penalties Committed EPA.”

Now, is it possible some of these numbers are skewed in different ways? Sure. But it’s also very possible that opinions become jaded and biased over time.

Long-time head coach Mike Tomlin said it best when the Pittsburgh Steelers got knocked out in the Wild Card Round last week.

“It’s certainly disappointing to be conducting this business today, but I don’t view it as misfortune to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said on January 14. Adding: “Particularly at this level, in this business and game, there’s football justice. You get what you deserve.”

And by that thought process, football “injustice” is typically overblown.

Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Referee Quote From Texans Star Will Anderson

The NFL community may have sided with Anderson after the game — for the most part — but Chiefs Kingdom obviously backed KC.

“This is an embarrassing quote from a player who played as well as Anderson Jr. did,” commented A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman.

Similarly, Arrowhead Pride film analyst Ron Kopp Jr. reacted: “This mentality is why y’all are losers.”

“Every single Texans player and coach seemed to go into the game ready to blame the refs,” KC radio host Cody Tapp reiterated, echoing Kopp.

And popular Chiefs fan account “Bird Law Expert” wrote: “Our opponents are so worried about the refs that they forget how to play football. It’s incredible.”

Finally, one popular KC fan response joked: “Well bless his heart. Those refs made them give up 8 sacks, miss 2 field goals and an extra point. They should be ashamed.”

As the calendar turns the page to January 19, the Chiefs will wait patiently as they find out their next opponent. That will be decided tonight, on January 19, as the Baltimore Ravens head to Buffalo to take on the Bills.