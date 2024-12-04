Chiefs Rookie 1st-Round Pick Earns C Grade: ‘Not the Next Tyreek Hill’

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Despite playing the largest percentage of offensive snaps among all wide receivers on the team, Kansas City Chiefs rookie wideout Xavier Worthy hasn’t produced like many had hoped he would right out of the gate. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski gave Worthy a C grade in his report card grades for the NFL’s 2024 first-round picks.

“However, the 21-year-old hasn’t been the threat some thought he could be. He’s not the next Tyreek Hill in Kansas City. So far, he’s been a solid option on a team searching for any wide receiver to help Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce,” Sobleski wrote on on December 3.

Though Sobleski was critical of Worthy’s play for most of the season, he isn’t ruling out an improved grade for the rookie based on his recent play.

“This year’s 28th overall pick has produced more as of late, with 13 receptions for 161 yards over the last three games. His grade can receive a bump if he continues to contribute more down the stretch.”

Let’s Set the Record Straight on Xavier Worthy

Worthy’s 63.07% snap percentage on offense this season is No. 1 among all Chiefs receivers and second to only Kelce (83.45%) among all Chiefs pass catchers, per Pro Football Reference.

In 12 games played, Worthy has caught 33 passes on 61 targets — a 54.1% catch percentage — for 407 yards and four touchdowns. He also has 11 rushing attempts for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 165 pounds, Worthy was never profiled as a player who was going to demand a large target share at the NFL level. He neither has the size to sustain the physical tole that kind of role requires nor the technique to consistently win in tight coverage.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t feel some type of frustration with Worthy’s production so far. His speed alone makes him a good candidate to generate big plays downfield, but given his plentiful opportunities this season he hasn’t done that at a starter-level rate, let alone that of an up-and-coming star.

Patrick Mahomes’s Connection With Xavier Worthy is Still a Work in Progress

There have been several instances during the season in which Mahomes probably should have but didn’t connect with Worthy downfield for big plays.

Take Black Friday’s 19-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders for example; on a 3rd-and-2 play from the Raiders’ 44-yard line with 2:09 remaining in the game, Mahomes dropped back in the pocket, put himself in position to throw without stepping up because linebacker Divine Deablo blitzed and had an open lane off the edge and overthrew Worthy for what would have been a touchdown if they two had connected.

Worthy has three 20+ yard receiving plays this season, which is tied for fourth among all Chiefs pass catchers, according to ESPN.

If natural progression ensues, Mahomes and Worthy’s connection should get at least slightly better over the final five weeks of the regular season and the playoffs. The team needs that to happen (and of course better offensive tackle play) if they want to find more consistency on offense as they reach the toughest part of their schedule.