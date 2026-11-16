Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Facing Heavy Backlash After Falcons Game

Several players made big plays for the Kansas City Chiefs during their 35-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

It started with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 348 yards and five touchdowns. He hit four different pass catchers in the endzone — including running back Emmett Johnson twice, as well as wide receivers Josh Downs, Cyrus Allen, and Andrew Armstrong.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Facing Backlash for Effort Issues vs. Falcons

One playmaker who did not contribute to beating Atlanta was third-year man Xavier Worthy. Despite leading all Chiefs receivers in snaps played with 56, he failed to catch a single pass on the day. Late during the second quarter, Worthy had the ball in his hands for what initially appeared to be a catch, but he dropped it as he fell to the ground.

Fast forward to midway through the fourth quarter, the Falcons scored their first touchdown to make the score 28-10. They then executed an onside kick and recovered it. The ball bounced over Worthy’s head, and he did not make much of an attempt to make a play on the ball. Ben Solak and JP Acosta are a couple of notable analysts who called Worthy out.

Chiefs Must Consider Reducing Xavier Worthy’s Snaps

Worthy is having a very disappointing year. Expectations were high for him given that he is in his third year in coach Andy Reid’s offensive system. Worthy’s 2025 season was a wash due to multiple injuries, most notable a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He had surgery during the offseason to fix it.

Worthy has not only failed to step up, but he may actually be regressing. He has caught three or less passes in five games this season, and has not recorded more than 73 receiving yard in a single game. He also has just one touchdown catch, and is consistently not on the same page with Mahomes.

Many other Chiefs receivers are outperforming Worthy. Allen continues to improve and get more comfortable each week, and Downs proved he is going to have a prominent role in the offense once he gets the playbook down. Rashee Rice has easily been Kansas City’s most consistent receiver this season. Worthy may need to take a step back and reset before he can improve.