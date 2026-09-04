Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Has ‘The Most to Lose’ in 2026

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will be under the microscope this season.

The 2024 first-round draft pick entered the NFL with expectations of being a big-time playmaker. When Rashee Rice went down with a season-ending knee injury early during Worthy’s rookie year, he was put on the fast track of becoming a well-rounded receiver. After a strong finish, he appeared well on his way of being that in Year 2, but injuries halted his momentum.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Among Players With ‘The Most to Lose’ in 2026

ESPN NFL analyst Bill Barnwell recently put together a list of players, coaches, and general managers from around the league who could have the most to lose this season. Among them were a slew of 2024 first-round picks, whose fifth-year options will either get picked up or declined at the conclusion of the 2026 season. The Chiefs will have to make that decision with Worthy.

“Worthy had a 157-yard game in the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles in 2024, but his 2025 season was ruined by a shoulder injury, and it’s unclear whether he is more than just a downfield burner.”

Worthy was said to be set for a big role within Kansas City’s offense in 2025, but a significant shoulder injury kept him limited. Now fully covered, there is optimism to be had that Worthy can become the player the Chiefs envisioned last season. If that happens, it’s a safe bet that he’ll get his fifth-year option picked up.

WR May Be Chiefs’ Biggest Need Next Offseason

On the flip side, if Worthy doesn’t take a step forward, or struggles to stay healthy again, he may not factor very heavily in K.C.’s future plans. As for Rice, he is entering the final year of his contract, and it seems highly unlikely that he will be brought back after all the off-field issues he’s had.

The Chiefs are hoping that rookie Cyrus Allen emerges as a credible threat. He has looked promising throughout training camp and preseason, but will need to prove he can produce during the regular season. Tyquan Thornton is also looking for an increased role in 2026, but is only playing on a two-year contract and has yet to show he can be anything more than an occasional deep threat.