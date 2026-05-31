Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Sends Message to Rashee Rice Amid Jail Sentence

The Kansas City Chiefs have been hard at work retooling their roster this offseason after missing the playoffs last year, but it’s clear that several of their most important players were already on the roster. That group includes the team’s talented wide receiver duo of Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.

Both Rice and Worthy are very talented, but staying on the field has become a struggle for them. Rice, in particular, has had a rocky offseason, and he’s currently in jail serving a 30-day sentence after he violated his probation by testing positive for marijuana. Worthy knows things are tough for Rice right now, but he’s sticking by his fellow pass catcher as he attempts to get his act together.

Xavier Worthy Throws His Support Behind Rashee Rice

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Through the first three seasons of his career, Rice has proven that he can be one of the top wide receivers in the league when he stays on the field. The problem has simply been staying on the field. Rice has played in just 12 games over the past two seasons, as he’s missed time with injuries and a six-game suspension he picked up to begin the 2025 campaign.

Worthy, meanwhile, appeared set for a breakout season in 2025, but he struggled through injuries for much of the year. While he appeared in 14 games, Worthy’s numbers declined, as he caught 42 passes for 532 yards and just one touchdown. With him and Rice both laboring through the year, the Chiefs’ offense struggled.

Assuming Patrick Mahomes can make a return to full health, Kansas City’s offense should be in good shape if Rice and Worthy can stay on the field. Rice’s slew of off-field issues is becoming quite concerning, though, leading to serious questions about his future. Worthy, for one, hasn’t given up on his teammate, though, as he sent him an encouraging message as he finishes up his time in jail.

“That’s my guy,” Worthy said of Rice, per PJ Green of The Kansas City Star. “I’ve been talking to him every day, so I’m just praying for him.”

Chiefs Need Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy to Produce in 2026

The Chiefs haven’t really made many additions to their wide receiver room this offseason, so it’s clear that they are counting on Rice and Worthy. Again, with Rice in jail and Worthy recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, their respective statuses are up in the air, which puts Kansas City in a worrying spot, especially now that Mahomes is recovering from his own injury woes.

K.C. currently has all the talent it needs on its roster to go on a Super Bowl run in 2026, but it needs everyone to come together in a way they were not able to last season. In many ways, Rice and Worthy are the team’s X-factors, and while they are sticking by each other’s side for the time being, Chiefs fans may begin to turn on them if they cannot produce for the team this upcoming season.