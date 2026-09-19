Xavier Worthy Explains Miscue With Patrick Mahomes vs. Broncos

Overall, the Kansas City Chiefs had a good showing on offense in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.

The rushing attack was the best we have seen from the Chiefs in several years, led by Kenneth Walker III. However, the passing game left a little to be desired. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes started the game completing just two of his first 12 passes. To his credit, he finished by completing 13 of his next 15.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Isn’t Worried About Miscue With Patrick Mahomes That Led to Interception

Midway through the third quarter, Mahomes’ pass intended for wide receiver Xavier Worthy was intercepted by Broncos safety Brandon Jones. While speaking to the media on Friday, Worthy confirmed that he and Mahomes were not on the same page with the play call, but believes that issues like that will get resolved over time.

“It’s just about getting on the same page,” Worthy said. “He (Mahomes) thought one thing, I thought the other. There wasn’t a wrong answer, it’s just about getting on the same page and knowing what each other are going to do at the end of the day.”

Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy Have Had Past Chemistry Issues

Among all of his top pass catchers, Mahomes has struggled with chemistry issues the most with Worthy. During Worthy’s rookie season in 2024, the two had trouble connecting on deep passes down the field. However, they did find a good groove on short-to-intermediate routes.

They appeared determined to take their connection to the next level in 2025, but unfortunately Worthy was riddled by injuries for most of the season. Mahomes and Worthy will try again to improve their rapport in 2026, but Week 1’s miscue wasn’t a great start. Worthy went on to say that it was a newer play they were trying to execute, and they will strive for better communication going forward.

“It was a newer play that we didn’t have a lot of reps on,” Worthy continued. “It’s about understanding what he (Mahomes) would like in the situation. He was in kind of a gray area, whether I should go over top or underneath. Whatever he likes is what I’m going to end up doing, and we’re going to get more reps at it.”