Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Puts NFL on Notice With Message After Week 1

After Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy‘s two-touchdown performance against the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL regular season opener, Worthy had a message for those watching on TV.

“I couldn’t imagine a better start. I thank my teammates for putting their trust in me. There’s more to come,” Worthy told NBC Sports’ Melissa Stark, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports on September 6.

The Chiefs defeated the Ravens 27-20 on the opening night of the regular season.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 20-of-28 pass attempts (71%) for 291 yards and threw 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Running back Isiah Pacheco was the team’s leading rusher with 45 yards and 1 touchdown on 15 rushing attempts.

On a night in which second-year wideout Rashee Rice dominated with seven catches on a team-high nine targets for 103 yards, Worthy stole the show via a 21-yard rushing touchdown and 35-yard receiving touchdown respectively in the game. Worthy finished the game with two catches for 47 yards and the one rushing attempt.

It was a promising showing for a player the Chiefs needed to hit the ground running in the NFL. Thursday’s performance showed that Worthy — the 28th overall pick in April’s draft — is up to the task, though there is plenty of room for growth in his game.

Andy Reid on Xavier Worthy: ‘He’s a Competitive Little Guy’

Speaking to the media after the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on Worthy’s NFL debut against Baltimore.

“He can run. He’s got good hands. Smart kid. So, he’ll keep growing as we go. He’s a competitive little guy, man,” Reid said during his postgame press conference on September 6.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes complimented Worthy after the game for his calmness in-game.

“He’s so cool, calm, and collected all the time. He just goes out there and makes plays,” Mahomes said after the game, via Goldman.

Mahomes also discussed the impact Worthy has impact on opposing defenses.

“Just having him out there opens things. Shell coverages are getting Trav (Travis Kelce) and Rashee open underneath,” Mahomes said, via Goldman. “When we get Hollywood (Brown) back, it’s going to be hard for defenses to choose who they want to cover.”

Xavier Worthy Called Out TD Run to OC Matt Nagy

After the game, Worthy was asked about his 21-yard TD run and revealed that he had predicted the TD-scoring play during the team’s walkthrough on Thursday morning.

“For them to have that trust in me… I told Coach (Matt) Nagy ‘I think this play is gonna score,” and it happened, so it’s just an amazing moment, my first touch being a touchdown on the field,” Worthy said.

Worthy also discussed his TD reception, which appeared to be due to a blown coverage by Baltimore’s secondary.

“I came off the ball, and (Ravens cornerback) Marlon Humphrey kind of just let me go, and I was like, “Oh, I think he’s (Patrick Mahomes) going to throw me it,” Worthy explained. So I turned around and he hit me right in the hole, and it was just a walk-in [touchdown].”