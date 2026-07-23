3 Free Agents the Raiders Should Consider Signing Ahead of 2026 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders still have plenty of available cap space to sign some free agents, with around $23.6 million, according to OvertheCap.com.

At this point in the offseason, most signings aren’t star players, but there is still plenty of talent out on the open market that the Raiders can sign as depth pieces or potential starters later in the season.

“I’ve learned to be patient, but when you need to be aggressive, you have to go for it,” Spytek told JT the Brick in an exclusive interview. “I think the saying upstairs [in front office] this free agency class was ‘intelligently aggressive.’ We weren’t going to get out over our skis, we weren’t going to create our own urgency, but when the opportunity presented itself, we were going to let it rip.”

That said, here are three free agents the Raiders should consider signing ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

3 Free Agents the Raiders Should Consider Signing: Ifeatu Melifonwu, Defensive Back, Age 27

The Raiders could find some serious value in Ifeatu Melifonwu, a hybrid safety/cornerback. In 2025 with the Miami Dolphins after spending his first four seasons with the Detroit Lions, the 27-year-old DB finished with 53 total tackles, one sack, and one interception.

Melifonwu worked out for the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans last month, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, but has yet to sign with a team.

The Raiders can ease in fourth-round selection Jermod McCoy into the starting lineup and push Darien Porter to up his game in Year 2 should they decide to go out and sign Melifonwu.

Jonah Williams, Tackle, Age 29

The Raiders could look to add depth at tackle and some competition for DJ Glaze with the signing of Jonah Williams.

A 2019 first-round pick, Williams appeared in 96% of the team’s offensive snaps as the Arizona Cardinals’ starting right tackle and is looking to land on a new squad.

While he isn’t a Pro Bowl-caliber player, Glaze struggled in 2025, surrendering five penalties, 10 sacks, and 48 total pressures according to Pro Football Focus. The Raiders could look for outside help to push Glaze to improve, or even take his place as the team’s starting right tackle.

Deebo Samuel, Wide Receiver, Age 30

Deebo Samuel offers more than just a veteran presence in a young Raiders’ WR room; he can offer Las Vegas some flexibility as a ‘running back’ with 17 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown in 2025 and over 1,000 rushing yards and 21 TDs since his rookie year in 2019.

He also doesn’t come with all the off-field drama like Tyreek Hill or Stefon Diggs and still has some juice left in the tank at 30 years old.

CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani recently listed the Raiders as a logical landing spot for Deebo, writing, “Headlined by Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr, receiver may still be an area of weakness. Pairing a veteran slot weapon like Samuel with a veteran signal-caller like Cousins makes sense.”

It doesn’t have to be all three, but at least one signing could be key for the Raiders.