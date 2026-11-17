The Las Vegas Raiders lost a major piece of their passing game with the injury to Brock Bowers, who suffered an ankle injury in the 21-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 on Nov. 15.

With no Bowers, it was Ashton Jeanty who led the Raiders in receptions with four on four targets for 46 receiving yards. As a result, if Bowers is out, the Silver and Black’s passing game will suffer.

Nonetheless, San Francisco 49ers on SI’s Grant Cohn believes that Las Vegas would be an ideal fit for the Niners wideout Brandon Aiyuk, as the reporter listed a few teams that would make sense for the receiver once the 49ers eventually cut ties with him.

“Teams that would benefit from signing Brandon Aiyuk: Rams, Seahawks, Raiders, Chargers, Cardinals, [and] Broncos,” Cohn wrote on X.

On Nov. 16, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said Bowers is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury that isn’t as serious as initially feared but remains significant, per Sam Warren of The Athletic.

Raiders Offense Suffered Without Brock Bowers

Moreover, former Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison stated that Las Vegas losing Bowers changed the tide of the game against the Seahawks. As a result, with not too many weapons, would the Silver and Black roll the dice on Aiyuk to see if he is what he once was before his knee injury?

“Brock is your everything offensively. He is the spoon that stirs the drink,” Morrison said in a Nov. 16 video on the Raiders’ YouTube channel. “He does all of that, and Fernando not having the major weapon that is your one guy offensively, that is your mismatch.

“I really thought that’s what changed the tide of the game and got Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks defense really comfortable blitzing and getting after Fernando Mendoza. I think that’s what led to a lot of those negative-yardage plays.”

Maxx Crosby on Fernando Mendoza’s First Regular-Season Start

With no Bowers and no other difference-making weapon, Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza went 17-for-29 on his pass attempts, leading to 143 passing yards, one rushing touchdown, and a passer rating of 71.5 in his first regular-season start. Moreover, the Seahawks were able to sack him six times.

After the game, Maxx Crosby shared his thoughts on what he saw from the rookie as he got his feet wet against one of the best defenses in the league, and the sacks showed how much pressure the Seahawks brought against Mendoza.

“I thought he did a great job,” Crosby told reporters postgame. “He’s been doing everything to prepare for that moment. As a rookie, every time you step out there, it’s a learning experience, and he’s only going to get better and better. I’m proud of him, and we’re excited to have him leading the way.”

Moreover, Crosby shared what he saw from Mendoza regarding the leadership qualities the rookie was showing.

“I think it just goes back to the fact that he’s a natural leader,” Crosby added. “That’s why he went No. 1 overall. He’s obviously extremely talented and a great player, but as a quarterback, you have to have those traits of a great leader. I think he definitely has all of those qualities, and he’s just going to keep growing as a player and as a leader.”